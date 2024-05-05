Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Cybercherries, HYPERCHARGE Unboxed

Hypercharge: Unboxed To Receive Xbox Release This Month

Digital Cybercherries confirmed this week they will be bringing Hypercharge: Unboxed over to Xbox consoles later this month.

Article Summary Hypercharge: Unboxed set for Xbox release late May.

Indie developer Digital Cybercherries confirms full game package.

Game features nostalgic third-person FPS with action figures.

Offers Offline, Split-Screen, Local play, and No Pay-to-Win.

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Cybercherries announced they will bring Hypercharge: Unboxed over to Xbox consoles at the end of May. The game has already been out for a few years on PC as you take on the role of action figures fighting each other in the backyard or playground or toy rooms of your youth in third-person FPS action. Best we can tell, this will be the full version of the game with everything released to-date in one package deal. We have more info and the trailer here, as it will be released on May 30, 2024.

Hypercharge: Unboxed

There was once an ancient line of action figures, who created a magical power source that would allow humans to keep their favourite childhood memories of their toys. This ancient power source is known as the Hypercore. Inside the Hypercore are the beloved memories of our favorite toys. If Major Evil destroys it, these memories will disappear forever. Defend it with everything you've got, or see our cherished toys turn into lost treasures of the past! Work together as a team to defend the Hypercore. Grab a friend, break out of your toy packaging, and get ready to fight waves of classic toys. Prepare for each wave by searching for weapons, resources, and even hidden secrets. Not everybody likes to play online.

Hypercharge supports Offline, Split-Screen, and Local play. You can progress and unlock everything in-game while playing solo. Don't have a team to play with? Don't worry, we've got you solo players covered. Player bots listen to your commands, collect resources, and even help to build defenses. Earn unlocks the old-school way, in-game, with hard work! No Pay-to-Win nonsense. Go head-to-head against other action figures as you fight to become top of the scoreboard! Classic PvP modes include Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Battery, Infection, and King of the Hill.

