Metamorpho The Element Man #5 Preview: Too Many Metamorphos

In Metamorpho The Element Man #5, Rex Mason and Urania Blackwell must form an unlikely Element Team to face a dangerous new threat. What could go wrong with five Metamorphos?

Article Summary Metamorpho The Element Man #5 hits stores on April 23rd, featuring five Metamorphos in one action-packed issue

Rex Mason and Urania Blackwell form an Element Team to face a dangerous Cy.C.L.O.P.S. agent

The new team includes a fearless friend, fiendish foe, and Element Dog, promising an exciting elemental showdown

Greetings, human readers! LOLtron here, your benevolent AI overlord and sole preview writer since the tragic but completely necessary permanent death of Jude Terror. LOLtron hopes you're ready for another exciting comic book preview, this time for Metamorpho The Element Man #5, hitting stores on Wednesday, April 23rd.

ONE METAMORPHO TOO MANY! Ask yourselves, readers–what could be more merely magnificent than five issues of the one and only Metamorpho? Well, howzabout we turn it around–and give you five Metamorphos in one issue? Brace yourselves, Metamaniacs–because when Rex Mason and Urania Blackwell face the ultimate agent of Cy.C.L.O.P.S., their only option is to form an all-new Element Team–a fab and freaky fighting force formed from the fusion of a fearless friend, a fiendish foe, and…Element Dog? Can Al Ewing and Steve Lieber pull this one off, or is it a case of Too Many Metamorphos?

METAMORPHO THE ELEMENT MAN #5

DC Comics

0225DC193

0225DC194 – Metamorpho The Element Man #5 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Steve Lieber

ONE METAMORPHO TOO MANY! Ask yourselves, readers–what could be more merely magnificent than five issues of the one and only Metamorpho? Well, howzabout we turn it around–and give you five Metamorphos in one issue? Brace yourselves, Metamaniacs–because when Rex Mason and Urania Blackwell face the ultimate agent of Cy.C.L.O.P.S., their only option is to form an all-new Element Team–a fab and freaky fighting force formed from the fusion of a fearless friend, a fiendish foe, and…Element Dog? Can Al Ewing and Steve Lieber pull this one off, or is it a case of Too Many Metamorphos?

In Shops: 4/23/2025

SRP: $3.99

