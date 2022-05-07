Mighty Morphin #19 Preview: Ego Burst for Tommy Oliver

Tommy Oliver won't enjoy learning his spot on the Power Ranger rankings in this preview of Mighty Morphin #19. But hey, if you aren't prepared for the answer, you shouldn't ask the question. What about you, powerbronies? Do you think he deserves to be further up the list? Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #19

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220801

MAR220802 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – $3.99

MAR220806 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE – $3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Rocky, Matt, Zordon, and the children have a moment of relative safety in the temporary Promethea Base, but it can only last so long as the force field holds… Meanwhile, plans go into motion over the capital planet of the Lion Empire while conflict erupts back on Earth. Can the Rangers hold the line against King Aradon and save the damaged Power Rangers Headquarters?

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

