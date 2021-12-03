Mike Lawrence Sells Lionharts Graphic Novels to Abrams/Amulet

Lionharts is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Mike Lawrence (Star Scouts) which has been sold, with an untitled second book, to Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams/Amulet who has acquired world rights. Lionharts is a comic about the Lionhart family, where adventuring isn't just in the blood—it's the family business. When Alder and Flynt's parents go missing after accepting an unusually high-paying job, the boys set out to find them, eager to prove they're ready to join the family ranks.

Mike Lawrence is the award-winning illustrator of Muddy Max: The Mystery of Marsh Creek (with Elizabeth Rusch) and the novel The Incredible Adventures of Cinnamon Girl (by Melissa Keil). The Star Scouts series (published by First Second) was his debut as a solo graphic novelist. In addition to making comics, Mike has created several pieces of public art for his hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Lionharts is planned to be published in the spring of 2024. Mike Lawrence's agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency handled the two-book deal for world rights.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.