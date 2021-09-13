Mike Mignola to Write and Draw First Full Comic Since Hellboy in Hell

Once you reach a certain stage of success in your career in professional comics, you no longer have to actually make comics anymore. Just look at Jim Lee, who, to the best of our knowledge, has been working on drawing the same Batman variant cover for the last sixteen years, in between taking naps in a warm beam of sunlight on his office carpet. "It's almost done," a source close to Lee tells Bleeding Cool. Another creator who has reached that legendary career stage is Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. But in a shocking turn of events, Mignola will write and illustrate a brand new full-length comic book at Dark Horse this December: Sir Edward Grey: Acheron.

The last comic Mignola wrote and fully illustrated was 2016's Hellboy in Hell, a comic about Hellboy believing there's no way Donald Trump will actually win the election and deciding to write in "Keith Richards" on the ballot as a gag, only to suddenly find himself trapped inside a four-year nightmare that he feared he might never escape. 2016 was a strange time that feels like it happened so long ago. This December, Mignola will follow up Hellboy in Hell with Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, described by a Dark Horse press release as follows:

For the first time in five years, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is both writing and illustrating a full-length comic book, one which provides the next chapter in the fabled Hellboy Universe. Titled Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, the one-shot story is set following the events of B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, in which the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense managed to fight off the monsters on Earth long enough for humanity to barely escape underground. The story is Mignola's first full-length comic book since Dark Horse Comics published Hellboy in Hell in 2016. Here he reunites with award-winning colorist Dave Stewart, as well as letterer and longtime collaborator Clem Robins. Dark Horse Comics will publish Sir Edward Grey: Acheron this winter, featuring a main cover by Mignola and Stewart and a variant cover by acclaimed artist Ben Stenbeck.

Showing that he means business, Mignola even provided the obligatory press release quote discussing how excited he is to get back to work:

Even after Hellboy was finished with Hell, I knew I wasn't. I'd relocated two of my favorite characters there—Edward Grey and Koshchei the Deathless. I figured the two of them were bound to run into each other (and they will), but first I had an unfinished bit of business for Ed to take care of on his own. It was a real pleasure to dive back into that world, and I look forward to getting back there again before too long.

Editor Katii O'Brien also provided an obligatory press release quote:

We've followed Ed Grey from his first appearance in Hellboy: Wake the Devil, through his time as the queen's occult investigator in the Witchfinder series, to Hellboy in Hell, and we last saw Ed Grey in B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, guiding Hellboy into his final stand at the end of the world. But Ed's story still isn't over, and he is the only one who can confront what awaits in Hell.

Sir Edward Grey: Acheron will be out on December 1st.