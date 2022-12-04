Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Preview: The Scorpion's Mistake

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1

by Cody Ziglar & Federico Vicentini, cover by Dike Ruan

"TRIAL BY SPIDER"! SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again – stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day – Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don't miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Dec 07, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620483000111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620483000116 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000117 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 MOMOKO COSTUME VARIANT B – $4.99 US

75960620483000118 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 COIPEL VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000121 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 BENGAL CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000141 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 MOMOKO COSTUME VARIANT A – $4.99 US

75960620483000151 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 BLANK COVER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000161 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 DEL MUNDO GRAFFITI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000171 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 ZULLO CAT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000181 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 COIPEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620483000191 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 1 VICENTINI VARIANT – $4.99 US

