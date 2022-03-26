Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 Preview: Multiverse of Madness

Miles and Shift pay a visit to the Old West dimension in the Marvel Multiverse in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 in hopes of locating Uncle Aaron. But they run into the cowboy version of the Rhino instead. Hilarity ensues. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36

by Saladin Ahmed & Chris Allen, cover by Taurin Clarke

MILLIONS OF MILES FROM HOME! MILES and SHIFT are LOST IN THE MULTIVERSE, and thanks to the Assessor–it could be a one-way trip! Miles will risk everything to find his SHHH SPOILERS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123203611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

