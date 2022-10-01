Miracleman #0 Preview: A Miracle This Preview is Actually Released

New Miracleman is finally coming in this preview of Miracleman #0. Now we get to find out if anyone really still cares. Check out the preview below.

Miracleman #0

by Neil Gaiman & Marvel Various & Mark Buckingham, cover by Alan Davis

Forty years ago, Miracleman's modern era began and changed the world of comics as we know it. Now, on the cusp of a new era of Miracleman, we celebrate all things Kimota with a who's who of the best talent in the industry! Plus, Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham set up this issue and their return to MIRACLEMAN: THE SILVER AGE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.1"D | 4 oz | 100 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960620402100111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620402100121 – MIRACLEMAN 0 MOMOKO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620402100131 – MIRACLEMAN 0 DODSON VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620402100141 – MIRACLEMAN 0 YOUNG VARIANT – $5.99 US

