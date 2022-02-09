Moon Knight In Devil's Reign #4 – Is This Kingpin Born Again?

Moon Knight isn't in today's Moon Knight #8. Not the Moon Knight you know, anyway, not the one getting his own TV show. Because Moon Knight has been imprisoned as part of the Devil's Reign crossover, after being taken down by the Thunderbolts, including the Rhino, which is never going to look good.

Even the Rhino is having second thoughts about the whole thing, before the inevitable Devil's Reign Thunderbolts spinoff.

Because going to war against kids is clearly not a good thing for anyone.

Unless, it's the good guys' side, and then it's fine for kids to be drafted to fight. But elsewhere, the adults are doing it for themselves.

Including Moon Knight's improvised preservation of his secret identity.

And as Kingpin discovers the solution to his current issue, it demands he kneel in the lightning-struck rain.

Which brought me right back to other Daredevil scenes in the rain, with Tony Stark playing his role as well.

Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, considered the quintessential Kingpin and Daredevil story.

And with a sneak peek of next issue's cover…

Could Devil's Reign end up as Kingpin: Born Again?

