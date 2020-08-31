More Printings: Mega Man, We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Wynd

Boom Studios is putting there of their titles back to the printing mill – second printings for We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 (the first print isn't even out yet), Mega Man #1 (with a 1:25 variant as well) and a third printing for Wynd #1. The second printings for September 23rd and the third printing for September 30th (which is probably why we don't have the cover for that yet). But we do have the covers for the first two… with Dan Mora's cover for We Only Find Them When They're Dead…

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #1 (2ND PTG)

JUL209105

(W) Al Ewing (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Dan Mora

* For fans of Decorum and Something is Killing the Children comes a new sci-fi epic from Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) on the edge of space where humanity is harvesting the corpses of giant alien gods to survive.

* No one has ever seen a living god, but Captain Malik is obsessed with being the first.

* Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest the only resources that matter from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system.

* But Malik's obsession with the gods will push his crew into the darkest reaches of space, bringing them face to face with a threat unlike anything they've ever imagined – unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first… In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 Final Orders Due: Aug 31, 2020 SRP: $3.99

And from Stefano Simeone for Mega Man: Fully Charged.

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #1 CVR H (2ND PTG)

JUL209102

(W) AJ Marchisello, Marcus Rineheart (A/CA) Stefano Simeone

It's a new beginning for the worldwide culture phenomenon featuring heroes like Mega Man, Rush and Dr. Light trying to save Silicon City from the villainous forces of the Robot Masters, set in the world of the Mega Man: Fully Charged TV series.

After Mega Man's father Dr. Light is kidnapped, a shocking truth rocks Mega Man's world as it seems the Robot Masters know more about his secret history than he does. When Mega Man's forgotten memories of the brutal human/robot war are triggered, our hero is left to question just who he is and if he can trust anything or anyone-including the man he calls father. Don't miss a perfect jumping on point for long time fans and new readers as A.J. Marchisello & Marcus Rinehart, with artist Stefano Simeone examine the cost of being a hero, and what it truly means to be human. In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 Final Orders Due: Aug 31, 2020 SRP: $4.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #1 CVR I 25 COPY SIMEONE INCV

JUL209103

(W) AJ Marchisello, Marcus Rineheart (A/CA) Stefano Simeone

In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

Final Orders Due: Aug 31, 2020

SRP: $4.99

But for Wynd #11 we only have the listing and a promise of a cover from Michael Dialynas.

WYND #1 (OF 5) (3RD PTG)

JUL209106

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

For fans of Once & Future, Isola and Middlewest, the award-winning team of James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and Michael Dialynas (The Woods, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) reunite for the new must-read series that shocked the comic industry!

Magical heritage is punishable by death in Pipetown, so a young boy named Wynd must keep his true identity – and pointy ears – a secret from everyone, even if it means he'll never have the normal life he wants.

But when his secret is threatened, Wynd will be forced to leave his home behind to embark on a dangerous quest that will put him at the heart of a royal conspiracy beyond his imagination.

Now on the run with Oakley (his best friend), Thorn (the boy of his dreams), and Yorick (a literal prince!), Wynd will have to embrace the magic within himself if he wants to save them from the shocking dangers that await!

Every issue of Wynd is oversized, featuring more than 40 story pages. In Shops: Sep 30, 2020 Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020 SRP: $4.99