Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)

In today's New Mutants #31 by Charlie Jane Anders, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt we meet up again with Escapade and Morgan, a trans mutant criminal couple who we last saw in Marvel's Voices: Pride, when Shela Sexton, Escapade came to Krakoa. And now we get to Morgan Red potentially coming on board with the whole Krakoan way of life.,

Escapade, created by Charlie Jane Anders, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, has the power to switch her situation with someone else. She could take their place, their position, their identity, their shoes or their jacket.

But she has been shown a future where that power causes her to switch places with Morgan, leading to his death. Which led her to join the Krakoan mutants. Despite the warnings for Morgan.

But one way or another. Morgan Red is along for the ride. But also, in the Peanuts-style flashbacks to Shela and Morgan's early days, and we finally learn just what Morgan's superpower is.

He can turn eight ounces of organic material into chocolate. Which may be one of the greatest powers gifted to mankind. I am instantly reminded of the story from Temps in which someone had the power to transfer a small amount of alcohol from someone's glass to his own. And ends up saving the day. But if Morgan Red can turn eight ounces of any organic material into chocolate – well, first of all with a little Krakoan training, he can probably up that number and maybe go metric. And then suddenly finding the opportunity to turn organic waste into high protein, high fat, and tasty alternative that could feed the world. Even if it is only eight ounces by eight ounces.

Today's AXE: Judgment Day #6 sees the mutants giving a small, select, deserving gift. But Morgan Red could make an even bigger contribution to the world's needs. That's an omega mutant right there. And maybe it might get them out of a certain scrape in issues to come.

You know, brain matter is organic material, right? Will Morgan Red change their heads into Dairy Milk?

