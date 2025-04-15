Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Mothra

Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2 Preview: Jurassic Bug Hunt

In Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2, our heroic twins must travel back to the Jurassic Period to find and raise a baby Mothra. Time travel makes everything better!

Article Summary Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2 hits stores on Wednesday, featuring time travel to the Jurassic Period

The Shobijin twins embark on a mission to find and raise a baby Mothra to save the present-day Earth

Sophie Campbell and Matt Frank bring this kaiju adventure to life with multiple variant covers available

Mothra! The Queen of the Monsters! Rival to Godzilla! Protector of Earth! Dead!Wait…dead? That's right! The Queen of the Monsters is currently no more…that is, at least not in this time period! But with the power of the Shobijin, our recently reunited twins can travel back in time to the Jurassic Period and find a baby Mothra they can raise to save the day! It's a simple plan, really.

Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2

by Sophie Campbell & Matt Frank, cover by Sophie Campbell

IDW Publishing

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Apr 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403393900211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

82771403393900221 – Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2 Variant B (Goux) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403393900231 – Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2 Variant RI (25) (Goux Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

82771403393900241 – Mothra: Queen of the Monsters #2 Variant RI (50) (Campbell B&W Full Art) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

