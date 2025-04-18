Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, transformers

Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full July 2025 Solicitations

Image Comics' full July 2025 solicits with Knives, Voice Said Kill, Dread The Hall H, Ghost Pepper, I Tyrant, Sisterhood, This Ends Tonight, and Unchosen.

Image Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, with the new Criminal book from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, The Knives. As well as more new titles The Voice Said Kill, Dread The Hall H, Ghost Pepper, I Tyrant, Sisterhood, This Ends Tonight, and The Unchosen. As well as all the Spawn, Transformers, Savage Dragon, Walking Dead, GI Joe, Void Rivals , Ghost Machine, Giant Generator, and Massive-Verse you have learnt to expect….

THE KNIVES: A CRIMINAL BOOK HC STORY ED BRUBAKER ART / COVER SEAN PHILLIPS TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" AUGUST 27 200 PAGES FC M $29.99 THE FIRST NEW CRIMINAL BOOK IN FIVE YEARS! With the Prime Video adaptation premiering soon, crime comic grandmasters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS return to their most acclaimed series with a new standalone graphic novel: THE KNIVES. A sprawling CRIMINAL epic, THE KNIVES is the most ambitious tale BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS have ever tackled. Three dark journeys wind around each other over a decade, like sharks hunting for a kill. Cartoonist Jacob Kurtz goes to Hollywood in the era of peak TV to work on an adaptation of his comic strip, only to find himself caught up in the life of his aging aunt and the vultures circling her estate. Angie was raised at the Undertow, but now everything she loves has been taken from her. She's on the streets with vengeance on her mind, her eyes set on the city's kingpin. And finally, Tracy Lawless is home from the special forces, finally a civilian again, but he's in bad shape and this city has always brought out the worst in him. These three tales collide in THE KNIVES, a breathtaking noir story about greed, ambition, heartbreak, and blood ties. A must-have for all BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS fans! CRIME & MYSTERY, NOIR LAUNCH OF THE MONTH ADVANCE SOLICIT OFFERED AGAIN: BAD WEEKEND HC, HOUSES OF THE UNHOLY HC, NIGHT FEVER HC, PULP: THE PROCESS EDITION HC, WHERE THE BODY WAS HC

THE VOICE SAID KILL #1 (OF 4) STORY SI SPURRIER ART / COVER A VANESA DEL REY COVER B (1:25) CHRISTIAN WARD COVER C (1:50) TULA LOTAY JULY 23 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 Fargo meets Deliverance in a sweaty swamp-thriller from VANESA DEL REY (Black Widow, The Creeping Below) and SI SPURRIER (Coda, X-Men). The wet heat of the Louisiana bayou. Alligator poachers prowl the mudbug mire. A park ranger, heavily pregnant, raises a hateful mug of moonshine with a criminal matriarch. And one deadly sonuvabitch, out of his mind on shrooms and retribution, loads his rifle for the Human Hunt and screams down the stars. Presenting 4 extra-length issues of fever-dream cajun crime.

DREAD THE HALL H (ONE-SHOT) STORY CHRIS RYALL & JORDAN HART ART NELSON DÁNIEL, PIOTR KOWALSKI, JIMMY KUCAJ & CHRIS ANDERSON COVER A / COVER D MARIA WOLF COVER B WRAPAROUND NELSON DÁNIEL COVER C (1:10) JORDAN HART JULY 16 48 PAGES FC T+ $6.99 COVER D $8.99 It's comic convention season! And what better way to celebrate comic cons than this extra-length anthology filled with con-related horror stories! Last year, they skewered all things Christmas on the pages of DREAD THE HALLS, and now writers CHRIS RYALL and JORDAN HART, alongside artists NELSON DÁNIEL, PIOTR KOWALSKI, JIMMY KUCAJ, and CHRIS ANDERSON, bring terrifying convention tales to life! Covers by MARIA WOLF, a convention-line wraparound by NELSON DÁNIEL, and a "con-badge" incentive cover by JORDAN HART! The perfect and perfectly terrifying comic to read while waiting to get into that massive convention hall!

GHOST PEPPER #1 STORY / COVER A LUDO LULLABI ART LUDO LULLABI & ADRIANO LUCAS COVER B ARTGERM COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING KAEL NGU COVER D (1:25) JOE MADUREIRA COVER E (1:50) ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN COVER F (1:100) YASMINE PUTRI COVER G BLANK SKETCH JULY 16 56 PAGES FC T+ $4.99 For fans of THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US and BATTLE CHASERS comes an exclusive new action series from rising star LUDO LULLABI (TRANSFORMERS, BATTLE CHASERS) about forgotten heroes, cutthroat food trucks, and saving the world…again. Humanity survived a monstrous threat, but the world isn't better for everyone. Every day Loloi hits the road to deliver her delicious cooking to the masses, outsmarting her treacherous competition and staying one step ahead of the massive robots "protecting" them all. But everything changes when she serves a mysterious warrior named Ash, whose secrets might just save the world…if his superhuman strength doesn't destroy it first.

I, TYRANT #1 STORY e e zann ART / COVER B CONNECTING GODFARR COVER A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER COVER C BLANK SKETCH COVER D (1:10) RICCARDO FEDERICI COVER E (1:25) STEVAN SUBIC COVER F (1:50) RYAN GAJDA COVER G (1:100) HANS WOODY JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 300 and Birdman's magical realism clash when Zahhak—a legend with a stark depiction of tyrants—proposes that Hafez toss out his unpromising myth's conclusion. Hafez must retell it with a Kirby exodus for Zahhak, to give his tale a Miller reboot in the comics industry.

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY #1 STORY MAYTAL ZCHUT ART / COVER A LEILA LEIZ & ALEX SINCLAIR COVER B IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ COVER D (1:20) RAYMOND GAY & JOHN KALISZ JULY 2 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Lifelong friends Sophie and Violet were practically sisters. Now at college, they've been slowly drifting apart. But when Violet accidentally drowns at a sorority hazing, a devastated Sophie pleads with the psychic SISTER HOOD to contact her dead friend. Sometimes you get what you wish for…but on Hyde Street, there's always a cost…and it's a killer.

THIS ENDS TONIGHT #1 (OF 3) STORY GERRY DUGGAN ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:10) JAE LEE COVER C BLANK SKETCH COVER D (1:25) / COVER E (1:50) ADAM HUGHES JULY 16 40 PAGES FC T $4.99 The pulse-pounding comic event of the summer aims for your jugular, courtesy of master artist JAE LEE (Inhumans, SEVEN SONS) and GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL). THIS ENDS TONIGHT is the kick-off of three interconnected tales of bloody revenge in Las Vegas. The debut issue stars two sisters hunted by assassins for their shocking family secret. It's an over-sized, action-packed romp, and every panel is crushed with love by JAE. The series is completed, and we've got some special guests, too. Stay tuned for a beautiful ADAM HUGHES variant, and a sketch edition, too…THIS ENDS TONIGHT! A Thelma & Louise-like duo barrelling through classic Quentin Tarantino-esque action. ACTION & ADVENTURE, CRIME & MYSTERY, SPIES & ESPIONAGE MINISERIES PREMIERE SPOTLIGHT OFFERED AGAIN: FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL, VOL. 1 TP, SEVEN SONS TP

THE UNCHOSEN #1 (OF 4) STORY / ART / COVER A / COVER B DAVID MARQUEZ COVER C (1:25) / COVER D (1:50) PEACH MOMOKO COVER E BLANK SKETCH JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 13-year-old Aida wakes in a city laid waste by a massive explosion—a scene of devastation that SHE caused. Pursued by rival forces wielding incredible powers, she must discover who truly wants to help her, who wants to control her, and the truth behind her own mysterious past. Acclaimed creator DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-Men, Miles Morales) makes his highly anticipated debut as both writer and artist on his first creator-owned series. A post-apocalyptic battle for survival à la The Last of Us, but following the source of destruction, not the cure. SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, DYSTOPIAN MINISERIES PREMIERE SPOTLIGHT

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #5 STORY DENIZ CAMP ART ERIC ZAWADZKI & JORDIE BELLAIRE COVER A ERIC ZAWADZKI COVER B JAVIER PULIDO COVER C (1:25) ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO JULY 9 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 …STRANGE LOOPS! After millions of years trapped in the same sixty seconds, Anna has to readjust to life on the straight and narrow. But even out of the time loop, all roads seem to end where they began! Will Anna be able to escape endless recursion? Find out in…

BITTER ROOT: THE NEXT MOVEMENT #5 (OF 5) STORY DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN ART / COVER A CONNECTING SANFORD GREENE COVER B (1:10) TAURIN CLARKE COVER C (1:10) DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 What happens when a family of monster hunters realize they've lost the battle against deadly creatures born out of hatred and oppression? What happens when there is nothing left to do but admit defeat and face reality? What happens when the bad guys win? For the Sangerye family and their allies, the time has come to answer these questions.

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX #4 (OF 7) STORY THOMAS HEALY ART / COVER A / COVER C VIRGIN VARIANT NAT JONES COVER B BRETT BOOTH JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 The showdown between Nyx and the Puritan finally comes to a head, and the true reason behind Nyx's horrific visions finally starts to become clear.

BLOOD & THUNDER #3 STORY BENITO CERENO ART / COVER A E.J. SU & MSASSYK COVER B DAVID LÓPEZ COVER C (1:10) ANDIE TONG & REX LOKUS COVER D (1:25) BERNARD CHANG JULY 9 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 It's a very motivated Blood and a very reluctant Thunder versus a very angry Prisoner from Cell Block X. What could go wrong? (Hint: everything!)

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #10 STORY JOE CASEY ART / COVER A PAUL FRY COVER B JIM RUGG JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Question: what happens when superheroes get caught up in U.S. foreign policy? Answer: nothing you could ever expect or possibly predict. Finally—a superhero book that actually goes there. After this issue, you'll never look at superheroes the same way again.

THE COLD WITCH: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #3 (OF 5) STORY CHARLES SOULE ART / COVER A / COVER B (1:10) WILL SLINEY JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 The icy fingers of vengeance draw ever closer to the Shrouded College. A mourning woman comes to understand the nature of the power she seeks—the immortal, all-powerful mistress of death and desire, the Cold Witch. A highly trained assassin faces a sorcerous kill squad with nothing but her steel and her will. This one has it all.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #2 STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION COVER B DAN PANOSIAN JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Sherlee Johnson has finally found a protector in the mysterious being known as the Stranger, but now she may be the only one who can save his life!

DARK HONOR #3 (OF 5) STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI ART PATRIC REYNOLDS COVER A RAYMOND GAY COVER B MARCO FAILLA JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 As Covid death haunts New York, Grigor launches all-out war on the heads of the city's crime families…and their protector, the secret warrior society known as the Hundred. Meanwhile, Rain places her own bet on the seductive Aja, whose allegiance remains a mystery.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #9 STORY ETHAN SACKS, K.S. BRUCE & BRIAN DeCUBELLIS ART DAVID MESSINA COVER A / COVER B (1:10) FICO OSSIO JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 There are horrific things that live down in the deep, dark earth. One such creature is coming, and only the Gunslinger can stop it.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #33 STORY JAMES TYNION IV ART LETIZIA CADONICI & JORDIE BELLAIRE COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS COVER B (1:10) LETIZIA CADONICI COVER C (1:25) SAM WOLFE CONNELLY JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Frank is desperate to find the Hat Man in the hopes of saving her friend. But the more people who believe in the Hat Man…the more real he becomes. Which means the Department of Truth needs to stop Frank before she unwittingly spreads a viral Wild Fiction they can't possibly contain. The fallout of this confrontation will change the course of Frank's life—and the Department—forever. The horrifying guest arc with art by LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter) and JORDIE BELLAIRE (W0RLDTR33) concludes here!

DUST TO DUST #6 (OF 8) STORY JG JONES & PHIL BRAM ART / COVER A PHIL BRAM COVER B (1:15) MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Faced with an existential plague of biblical proportions, the townspeople of New Hope decide to take matters into their own hands, resulting in a bloody massacre that no one saw coming.

EXQUISITE CORPSES #3 STORY PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & JAMES TYNION IV ART VALENTINE DE LANDRO & MICHAEL WALSH COVER A / COVER C POLYBAGGED MICHAEL WALSH COVER B VALENTINE DE LANDRO COVER D STEALTH VARIANT COVER E (1:25) RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ COVER F (1:50) JOSHUA HIXSON JULY 23 32 PAGES FC M $4.99 COVER C $6.99 The blood gets pumping when death is administered to the hospital, and two of the game's deadliest killers meet-cute at the concert hall. The horror event of the year continues as series creators JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and MICHAEL WALSH (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN) are joined by Eisner Award-winning writer PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (THE GOOD ASIAN) and acclaimed artist VALENTINE DE LANDRO (BITCH PLANET)! HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY Each Cover C polybag variant for the first 13 issues of the series will also include one of the 13 total card game playing cards. Collect all 13 cards to make a complete card deck set.

FARMHAND #23 STORY / COVER A ROB GUILLORY ART ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU JULY 9 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Monica Thorne is building a bridge connecting Earth and Hell. And it goes straight through the heart of young Abby Jenkins. DYSTOPIAN, HORROR, HUMOR

FERAL #15 STORY TONY FLEECS ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON COVER A / COVER C (1:10) TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER COVER B TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS & ALLEN PASSALAQUA JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Love is in the air at Pet City. Gigi has Lucky, and Elsie has someone now too! But just who exactly is her secret lover, and what does it mean for the rest of the cats? Meanwhile, Lord quickly learns that this new home comes with new rules, and he's never been good with those!

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #10 STORY GERRY DUGGAN ART / COVER A GARRY BROWN COVER B (1:15) SUSPIRIA JULY 16 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 The end of the second arc arrives with a bang! Also, an arrow to the knee and a gunshot to the face. The Gunslinger and the Samurai go to war against Mohan and the Cult of the River Styx. The fate of all the souls on the island hangs in the balance. It's sexy, it's violent, and your favorite ongoing is heading in a new direction after this. Love can save us…but it can also kill. See you at war in the pages of FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL this July.

FREE PLANET #3 STORY AUBREY SITTERSON ART / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C (1:25) FOIL OF COVER A JED DOUGHERTY JULY 2 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 RED ALERT: The Orouran Empire has attacked! Isolated, outgunned, with aging ships and weaponry, the revolutionary heroes of the Freedom Guard mount a daring defense in a space dogfight that could only happen in comics and absolutely MUST be read in print. PLUS: The arrival of Yrl-Ken, an alien ambassador from the enigmatic Quadros Hive. Praise for FREE PLANET: "FREE PLANET drops you into a fully realized world and immerses you right away on a page-turning adventure. If dystopian sci fi with an ensemble cast of memorable characters is your jam (and it is mine), you will definitely want to check out FREE PLANET." –MARK RUSSELL (Batman: Dark Age, The Flintstones)

G.I. JOE #9 STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON ART ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE COVER A TOM REILLY COVER B ANDREA MILANA COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING ALAN QUAH COVER D (1:25) JOHN AMOR COVER E (1:50) ITO JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 WHO IS <SPOILER>? Baroness and Cover Girl are about to find out as they fight for their lives! Meanwhile, Clutch and Hound investigate Cobra's Energon weapons!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #318 STORY LARRY HAMA ART PAUL PELLETIER, TONY KORDOS & FRANCESCO SEGALA COVER A ANDY KUBERT & LAURA MARTIN COVER B ANDY KUBERT COVER C (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 JOE NINJAS VS COBRA MUTANTS! Storm Shadow and Dawn fight through Cobra's monstrous forces in search of vital intel. But Cobra Commander is always one step ahead…or is he?

GEIGER #16 STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER B EAMON WINKLE & BRAD ANDERSON COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 If Geiger is the monster, then Dr. Andrei Molotov is his Dr. Frankenstein. After two decades of estrangement, the Glowing Man comes face to face with the man responsible for the nuclear weapons that made him what he is. But this time, as past sins and buried truths surface, will Molotov survive the encounter?

GOLDEN RAGE: MOTHER KNOWS BEST #4 (OF 5) STORY CHRISSY WILLIAMS ART / COVER A LAUREN KNIGHT COVER B JILL THOMPSON JULY 16 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 What makes a good mother? What makes a bad mother? Let GOLDEN RAGE answer those questions with a horde of rage-filled grandmothers sharpening every last knife and knitting needle they can find.

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION #2 (OF 4) STORY PATRICK KINDLON ART / COVER A MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG COVER B / COVER D POLYBAGGED NICK PITARRA COVER C (1:10) MARCO FERRARI JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 COVER D $9.99 Isa—bubbly, fun, and a deadly enforcer for a crimeboss—is hot on the tail of Gehenna. Shootouts, tussles with cops, and even a building-leveling explosion don't prepare Gehenna for a battle with the masked vigilante Public Defender! Literally nonstop action!

HORNSBY & HALO #8 STORY PETER J. TOMASI ART / COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ COVER B RYAN SOOK COVER C SEAN VON GORMAN JULY 9 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Talk about heavy! The super-stressed-out Rose and Zach have learned their true heritage after taking their road trip to Heaven and Hell. To make matters worse, they've been cast in the school play of Paradise Lost with Rose playing an angel and Zach a devil. Meanwhile, the rogue elements of Heaven and Hell plot against the kids' spiritual guardian, the Adjudicator, a dreaded threat. Who—and what—are the Hollowed Ones?

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #46 STORY TODD McFARLANE ART CARLO BARBERI COVER A RAYMOND GAY COVER B JONATHAN URIBE JULY 30 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 The Gunslinger is drawn into a fight he'd much rather avoid. But unfortunately for him, the life of his friend Waya is now put at risk.

HYDE STREET #8 STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON COVER B GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON COVER C KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN COVER D (1:20) SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON & ROB LEIGH JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 Pranky—the world's most dangerous kid scout—has been Mr. X-Ray's nemesis since the novelty huckster arrived on Hyde Street. But for the first time, Pranky needs X-Ray's help. The solution, however, lies in the hands of someone even more unsettling: Doctor Ego. Can the two sworn enemies survive a visit to Hyde Street's most unnerving practitioner…and each other?

I WAS A FASHION SCHOOL SERIAL KILLER #4 (OF 5) STORY DOUG WAGNER ART DANIEL HILLYARD COVER A / COVER B DANIEL HILLYARD & MICHELLE MADSEN COVER C (1:10) DOUG DABBS JULY 16 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 UH-OH! Rennie tried really hard to be a good little fashion student. She really did! Skch Skch Skch.

ICE CREAM MAN #46 STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE ART / COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN COVER B JUNI BA JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 "Bob Will Handle It" A group of seniors hires a local tech guy to help run their state-of-the-art cryogenic anti-aging chambers. And everything goes perfectly, there's no trouble at all, what a lovely ending for everyone.

I HATE FAIRYLAND #42 STORY / COVER C (1:10) SKOTTIE YOUNG ART DEREK LAUFMAN, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU & NATE PIEKOS COVER A DEREK LAUFMAN & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU COVER B DEREK LAUFMAN JULY 9 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Fairyland goes grimdark with the arrival of HELLICORN, your favorite new demonic antihero! In search of his stolen, sawed-off horn, Hellicorn will stop at nothing to retrieve it, unearthing the macabre underbelly of gothic children's stories in the process. A bold new direction for this new (old) era of I HATE FAIRYLAND!

KAYA #28 STORY / ART / COVER A WES CRAIG COVER B SERAJI JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T $3.99 The slaves are united under Razel's escape plan, but can Kaya's fractious group hold together long enough to pull it off?

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #4 STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART / COVER A RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI COVER B RYAN SOOK COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING E.J. SU COVER D (1:25) JASON HOWARD COVER E (1:50) BRETT BOOTH, JOHN LIVESAY & ANDREW DALHOUSE COVER F (1:100) ERIC CANETE AUGUST 20 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Battle Beast has arrived at Prince Salaka's homeworld, but it may be more dangerous than the prince remembers…

KING SPAWN #48 STORY RORY McCONVILLE ART EDUARDO PANSICA COVER A KIBAR COVER B DON AGUILLO JULY 16 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Strangers wake up in a house with no way to get out. Slowly, after truths are revealed, they realize they are all prisoners of Spawn!

LOST FANTASY #3 STORY CURT PIRES ART / COVER A / COVER C (1:15) LUCA CASALANGUIDA COVER B ALEX DIOTTO COVER D (1:25) DALTON JAMES ROSE JULY 23 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99 COVER C & D $5.99 Henry and Nihlas face off! Will Nihlas and the conditioners be able to free Henry from the mind-worms' control?! Meanwhile in the World Beneath: Quorum is called to order to get to the bottom of who is covering up the killings in Montana! The hunters become the hunted in this spine-tingling spectacular third chapter of the freshest fantasy of the year!

MEDIEVAL SPAWN #4 (OF 4) STORY RORY McCONVILLE ART MARCO ITRI COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK COVER B KAEL NGU JULY 30 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 The brutal and exciting conclusion to this chapter of the MEDIEVAL SPAWN saga has arrived. Giants, wizards, monsters, and a shocking twist put Sir Jon of York on the path to redemption.

LAZARUS: FALLEN #2 STORY GREG RUCKA ART / COVER MICHAEL LARK JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 "Rise, Part Two" Three years on the run have brought Forever and her fellow Lazarus—and younger sister—to Paris. Now, to join the Free, they must prove their loyalty. At Sequoia, Michael Barrett finds himself blackmailed by Malcolm into restarting the Lazarus Project.

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #2 (OF 6) STORY CHRIS CONDON ART / COVER A JEFFREY ALAN LOVE COVER B LESLIE HERMAN JULY 30 32 PAGES BW M $3.99 Tempers flare as the horrors from the nuclear fallout creep ever closer to Old Joe's Diner.

MONSTRESS #58 STORY MARJORIE LIU ART / COVER A SANA TAKEDA JULY 23 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Maika has long sworn to protect Kippa from harm. But as the Defiled, battling internal friction, take firmer control of their new hosts, harming Kippa might be the only way to save her life—and the Known World.

NIGHTS #18 STORY WYATT KENNEDY ART / COVER LUIGI FORMISANO JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Years have passed since Gray, Erik, and Mari's unexpected journey to Thule. A heartbroken Gray decides to remain a CHIMERA agent, Erik traverses the forest meeting the unlikeliest of allies, and Mari uncovers a movie with the secrets to saving the present day. The Journey to Shamballa begins here!

PHANTOM ROAD #14 STORY JEFF LEMIRE ART GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA & JORDIE BELLAIRE COVER GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA JULY 16 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 The vicious Hugo Hamm wields the ultimate bargaining chip against Agent Donald Weaver in an attempt to retrieve the artifact: he kidnaps young Theresa Weaver. But during the exchange, both sides realize they are not in control in the slightest. Nominated for "Best New Series" at the 2024 Eisners, PHANTOM ROAD continues in "THE HORRORMEN," a thrilling new arc by JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA!!!

THE POWER FANTASY #10 STORY KIERON GILLEN ART / COVER A CASPAR WIJNGAARD COVER B LUANA VECCHIO JULY 9 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 Find out what happened when the Pyramid went to hell (complimentary) and how it makes the present day go to hell (derogatory). Come celebrate THE POWER FANTASY's triumphant, celebratory tenth issue (issue 10 is issue 100 in old money).

NULLHUNTER #10 (OF 10) STORY / COVER A MICHAEL WALSH ART / COVER B GUSTAFFO VARGAS COVER C ARTYOM TRAKHANOV JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Sent after a gang of fuel pirates threatening Hayt's mining operation, Clay learns Olympos' dirtiest secret. But how will he topple the Mountain? The final chapter of NULLHUNTER, the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer MICHAEL WALSH and artist GUSTAFFO VARGAS, is out in July.

RAT CITY #16 STORY ERICA SCHULTZ ART ZÉ CARLOS COVER A DANIEL HENRIQUES COVER B MIRKO COLAK JULY 30 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 The hatred that comes from revenge is enough to spark its own Hell. Peter Cairn will find this out firsthand.

RADIANT BLACK #36 STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK ART / COVER A STEFANO SIMEONE COVER B RICCARDO ROBALDO COVER C (1:25) FOIL INCENTIVE GOÑI MONTES JULY 23 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 At the end of the Catalyst War, the Yellow Radiant disappeared. Time is not a straight line. Superstar artist STEFANO SIMEONE (SUPERMASSIVE, The Last Days of Black Hammer) returns to RADIANT BLACK for THE LONG LIFE OF RADIANT YELLOW!

THE ROCKETFELLERS #7 STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL ART FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM, & JOHN KALISZ COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL COVER B SIYA OUM COVER C MARCO SANTUCCI COVER D FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE RAMON BACHS JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 Back…to the future! In this issue, we return to the 25th century where dark secrets are revealed! What's the deal behind that creepy eyeball? Whose eyeball is it? And how does it all connect back to the Rocketfeller family and why they are hiding out in the year 2025? Plus: Who is Raina Rocketfeller? The answers will shock you!

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #17 STORY JORDAN BAREL ART THOMAS NACHLIK COVER A DANIEL HENRIQUES COVER B MARCO FAILLA JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Twitch is back on the job. Now it's time to take down those who tried to set him up.

THE SCORCHED #44 STORY JOHN LAYMAN ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA COVER A THOMAS NACHLIK COVER B BJÖRN BARENDS JULY 9 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Enemies of the Scorched have started to gather, and Daniel Kilgore is their first target.

ROGUE SUN #29 STORY RYAN PARROTT & NICK COTTON ART ABEL COVER A STEFANO SIMEONE COVER B (1:25) MARCELO COSTA JULY 30 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 With Noxious's true intentions revealed, Dylan and Aurie must choose between their mentors and their morals if they have any chance of saving an unexpected victim in the war for the mantle of Rogue Sun.

SLEEP #3 (OF 8) STORY / ART / COVER A ZANDER CANNON COVER B JOHN BIVENS JULY 23 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes…something terrible. Jon's plan to protect the town from his alter ego's unseen rampages backfires horrendously. He now knows hewood's horrific visions finally starts to become clear.

THE SEASONS #6 STORY RICK REMENDER ART PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES COVER A PAUL AZACETA COVER B (1:15) DANI & CHRIS CHUCKRY JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 Things go from bad to worse for Spring Seasons as she searches for her family and tries to make heads or tails of reality inside the evil carnival's big top of lies.

SPAWN #368 STORY TODD McFARLANE ART BRETT BOOTH COVER A KAEL NGU COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK JULY 30 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 The world, now aware of the presence of Heaven and Hell on Earth, is on the verge of panic.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #32 STORY CHARLES SOULE & SCOTT SNYDER ART GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & MATT WILSON COVER A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 As UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY rockets to its thrilling conclusion, our intrepid band of explorers finds itself in the heart of Aurora at last—the secret intelligence behind the transformed United States. Aurora has one last plan to execute: it's time for the rest of the world to meet American Exceptionalism…whether it likes it or not!

VOID RIVALS #21 STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI COVER B CONOR HUGHES COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING MARTÍN MORAZZO & PATRICIO DELPECHE COVER D (1:25) LUIGI FORMISANO COVER E (1:50) HAYDEN SHERMAN JULY 9 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 It's all-out war between Agorria and Zertonia…can Darak thwart certain annihilation?!

TRANSFORMERS #22 STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING DAVID NAKAYAMA COVER D (1:25) MANABU YASHIRO COVER E (1:50) PYE PARR JULY 23 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 ONE WILL STAND. ONE WILL RISE. There's no going back, as the Autobots and Decepticons prepare to make their last stand.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #116 STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG COVER C MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER JULY 2 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 ALL OUT WAR CONTINUES! The first battle of the war rages on! This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #117 STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG COVER C MATT WAGNER & BRENNAN WAGNER JULY 16 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 In the aftermath of the battle of Sanctuary, Ezekiel must survive on his own. HORROR, DYSTOPIAN

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US #5 (OF 6) STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG ART STEFANO LANDINI & JASON WORDIE COVER A STEFANO LANDINI COVER B ADAM GORHAM COVER C JACOB PHILLIPS COVER D (1:25) NIKOLA CIŽMEŠIJA JULY 30 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 Betrayal! Despite a heroic sacrifice intended to buy her freedom from V.E.I.L., Annalise has become a prisoner in Chuma Castle. Now she must face her greatest challenge yet—Etiquette Classes! The spy thriller slash touching family saga from MATTHEW ROSENBERG (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?) and STEFANO LANDINI (Prodigy: Slaves of Mars) nears its unpredictable conclusion—and you'll never guess what's coming. Because it's unpredictable.

YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS #5 (OF 6) STORY / COVER A TYLER BOSS ART / COVER B ADRIANO TURTULICI COVER C (1:10) MALACHI WARD JULY 30 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 With the trail of grisly killings pointing Detectives Bently and Maslow straight to Seth, he and Bella have no choice but to go back to where it all began. It's time to visit the Nursery Rhyme Killer. Fan-favorite creator TYLER BOSS (WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?) and rising star ADRIANO TURTULICI speed toward their shocking conclusion!

YOUNGBLOOD DELUXE #4 STORY ROB LIEFELD & JOE CASEY ART / COVER A / COVER B FOIL ROB LIEFELD JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 COVER B $5.99 The big, bold, boundless energy of the original YOUNGBLOOD saga continues—now fully remastered in a way it's never been seen before! Darkthornn Strikes! The combined might of Youngblood, Prophet, and The Berzerkers fight to save our world from the casing forces of the sinister dark lord! The deluxe edition is the definitive way to read the original groundbreaking series that launched the Image Revolution. Get ready to experience it again—bigger, bolder, and better than ever!

WITCHBLADE #12 STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT ART / COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO COVER B DANI & BRAD SIMPSON COVER C ARTGERM JULY 16 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 KEY ISSUE ALERT, Part 1 In an instant, everything can change. Sara's partner Michael Yee has been shot and clings to life by a thread. To save her partner, Sara makes a deal with Kenneth Irons that plunges her deep into the supernatural world of "The Harrowing." There, Sara will face trials that connect her future and her past, leading to a reckoning that brings together, or destroys, the supernatural forces that surround her and draws Jackie Estacado, the bearer of The Darkness, closer to realizing what he truly is. Irons has the upper hand, and Sara will be forever changed as his true goal is revealed. This jaw-dropping two-part story arc finale will send shockwaves through the WITCHBLADE fandom and usher in a new era in the saga of WITCHBLADE!

DIE!DIE!DIE! DELUXE HC STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN & SCOTT M. GIMPLE ART / COVER CHRIS BURNHAM & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" AUGUST 20 352 PAGES FC M $49.99 Dive into this killer deluxe hardcover with powerhouse creators ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD), SCOTT M. GIMPLE (Walking Dead TV show mastermind) & CHRIS BURNHAM (Batman Incorporated). This is an evil world where evil people do evil stuff all the time. Thankfully, there is a secret cabal with the United States government that works outside our normal system to influence world matters through targeted assassination. Blood will flow, bullets will fly, and the mayhem will never end, try not to…DIE!DIE!DIE!

DOLL PARTS: A LOVESICK TALE TP STORY / ART / COVER LUANA VECCHIO JULY 16 152 PAGES FC M $17.99 A twisted new entry in the LOVESICK universe from Russ Manning Award-winner LUANA VECCHIO. Twelve-year-old Madeleine dreads the idea of growing up. She fears becoming like the cruel older girls or facing the contempt of her devoutly religious mother. But most of all, she doesn't want to become a target for the monsters that are out there, hiding in plain sight. However, a stomach-churning discovery forces Madeleine to confront the harsh reality that growing up isn't a choice—it's survival. LUANA VECCHIO, winner of the 2022 Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Award, invites you back into the infernal world of LOVESICK to uncover the tragic origins of the dark web's most infamous dominatrix. Part coming-of-age and part horror-thriller, DOLL PARTS is a must-read for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the twisted universe of LOVESICK, where youth and innocence are nothing more than meat for the cruel. Collects DOLL PARTS #1-4

I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 8 TP STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG ART / COVER BRETT BEAN & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU JULY 30 128 PAGES FC M $16.99 The end of all MUFFIN FLUFFERS! Gert saved Fairyland from a monster infestation and is being celebrated by one and all. Okay, well…maybe not all. Deep below the Inferno, in the bowels of Hell, an old rival is gathering an army of the dead to put an end to our green-haired heroine…and she might need to assemble some familiar faces to avenge her (get it?). Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (AIN'T NO GRAVE, TWIG) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Root) return with a cataclysmic new volume of the hit fantasy series! Collects I HATE FAIRYLAND, Vol. 2 #16-20

MADI TP STORY ALEX DE CAMPI & DUNCAN JONES ART DUNCAN FEGREDO, R.M. GUÉRA, PIA GUERRA, ANNIE WU, TONCI ZONJIC, LRNZ, JAMES STOKOE, GLENN FABRY, SIMON BISLEY, CHRIS WESTON, CHRISTIAN WARD, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO & MORE! COVER PAOLO RIVERA JULY 9 272 PAGES FC T+ $19.99 "A long and bloody road trip, one well worth taking." —AIPT Set in the same world as the films Moon and Mute, MADI is a cerebral cyberpunk graphic novel about a team of veterans who have taken on corporate mercenary work to pay for the upkeep of technological enhancements that have turned them into human drones. Madi Preston, a veteran of Britain's elite J-Squad, is burnt out and up to her eyeballs in bills for her cybernetics' upkeep. When she takes an off-the-books job that promises to eliminate her and her sister's debt, the corporate secret she's hired to steal is not at all what she expects…and she finds herself on the run from everyone she's ever known. In a globe-spanning adventure from Shanghai to Soho, Madi has to stay one step ahead of the giant corporations closing in on her from all sides. MADI is the third story in director DUNCAN JONES' Mooniverse following the films Moon and Mute and features stunning art from a murderers' row of comic greats: PIA GUERRA, SIMON BISLEY, ANNIE WU, GLENN FABRY, JAMES STOKOE, and more!

MISERY TP STORY / COVER TODD McFARLANE ART SZYMON KUDRANSKI JULY 2 112 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 Cyan Fitzgerald, daughter of Wanda Fitzgerald, the former wife of Al Simmons (SPAWN), is on a quest for identity, grappling with extraordinary powers that isolate her. Yearning for a normal life, she faces an unforgiving reality where chaos endangers her loved ones. At her breaking point, Cyan is ready to unleash her fury! Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects MISERY #1-4

MONSTRESS BOOK 3 HC STORY MARJORIE LIU ART / COVER SANA TAKEDA TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" JULY 23 528 PAGES FC M $49.99 Creator/writer MARJORIE LIU and creator/artist SANA TAKEDA present a deluxe, oversized hardcover edition of their beloved breakout comic in MONSTRESS BOOK 3. Humans and hybrid Arcanics are at war once again, but battles of the heart and soul are the most dangerous of all. Caught in the calculating grip of the Dusk Court, Maika and Zinn uncover painful secrets of the past while Tuya fights to preserve her future—and young Kippa represents the only hope for the present. MONSTRESS, BOOK 3 takes readers beyond the Known World to remote islands and an even more remote planet as our heroes finally find answers to some of their greatest mysteries. Collecting volumes 7-9 (issues #36-54) of the Eisner, Hugo, Harvey & British Fantasy Award-winning series by MARJORIE LIU and SANA TAKEDA, this deluxe, oversized hardcover brimming with more than 500 pages of art deco beauty and steampunk horror will make an elegant addition to any fan's shelf.

THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ, VOL. 1 TP STORY / ART / COVER OTIS FRAMPTON TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9" JULY 23 128 PAGES FC E $12.99 Journey back to L. FRANK BAUM's magical Land of Oz with THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ, an imaginative new comic book adaptation for young readers from OTIS FRAMPTON, creator of ODDLY NORMAL. Join Ojo the Unlucky and his newfound friend, Scraps—the exuberant and unpredictable Patchwork Girl—on an epic quest to find the magical ingredients needed to free Ojo's uncle from a wicked spell. Along the way, they encounter an array of oddball characters, face perilous challenges, and uncover the deep mysteries of Oz! THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ offers a spellbinding adventure for readers of all ages. Don't miss this extraordinary graphic novel adaptation of L. FRANK BAUM's beloved, classic children's novel that will transport you to a world where anything is possible, and every patch tells a story…

ROOK: EXODUS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875" OCTOBER 29 208 PAGES FC T $39.99 The creators of the groundbreaking, bestselling Batman: Three Jokers unleash their first creator-owned sci-fi series together with Ghost Machine's ROOK: EXODUS. Written by GEOFF JOHNS with art by JASON FABOK and BRAD ANDERSON, this first collection introduces readers to the man known only as Rook. Hundreds of years from now, the man known as Rook was once a simple farmer who fled the crumbling Earth for a new life. He traveled to the planet Exodus, a terraformed world where all of nature, including its imported animal population, was completely controlled by humans called Wardens. But when Exodus's world engine failed, the Wardens' power fell into the wrong hands, creating chaos and mass evacuation…for those who could afford it. The rest, like Rook, must scavenge for an escape vessel as the war for control of what's left of Exodus begins. "This science fiction, Mad Max-like story is the beginning of something extraordinary." —Nerd Initiative Collects ROOK: EXODUS #1-6

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN TP STORY JOHN LAYMAN ART / COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS JULY 16 120 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 Discovering you're not the only HELLSPAWN can be a shock, especially when you realize you're not the top dog either. The solution? Eliminate the competition! SPAWNY is ready to wage war against all other Spawns, ensuring that none escape his fury and that they all bow before him. However, in a twist, Spawny's ultimate foe turns out to be someone unexpected—not a Hellspawn at all! The stage is set for an epic confrontation where lives hang in the balance, but does it even matter if the stakes aren't part of the larger narrative? All these burning questions and more await in SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN! Additional features include a gallery of covers and artwork from behind the scenes. Collects SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1-5

