Power Girl & Axel Gust Put A Label On It… (Spoilers)

Donald Trump happened in the DC Universe, confirmed, as Power Girl and Axel Gust put a Label on it... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Power Girl's secret identity, Dr. Paige Stetler, meets and sparks with Axel Gust, a potential CIA agent.

Axel's powers are revealed when Brainiac abducts him during an attempted recruitment.

A disastrous first date between Power Girl and Axel uncovers Axel's Asgardian origins.

Discover the intriguing truth about Axel's multiple Asgardian roles and Power Girl's new definition.

In the first and second issues of the current Power Girl, in her secret identity of Dr. Paige Stetler, she encountered one Axel Gust, a possible CIA agent, or similar. And there definitely seemed to be his spark. She got his number in more ways than one. A James Bond for Power Girl? He attempted a recruitment for something, somewhere,

Calling him back revealed something else… that he was a field operational agent? A cat burglar? Odds are that he is not CIA at this point.

And that was it for a while until House Of Brainiac in which Brainiac was gathering up everyone in Metropolis with super powers. And just as Power Girl was asking Axel out, on the phone, Axel found himself abducted. Which confirmed, yes, he was powered of a sort.

And on their first date, in Power Girl #11, they both found out about each other… kinda.

It may have led to one of the more awkward Power Girl moments ever.

No, not that one…

… yes that one. Given her history, that is saying something.

So as Axel learned all about Power Girl… what about this non-CIA operative? Turned out he was from Asgard. But what kind of Asgardian? In tomorrow's Power Girl #12 from Leah Williams and Travis Moore, the truth is out… spoilers going forward.

Turns out he is a godly librarian, zookeeper, armory and librarian, whatever the role demands. And Power Girl?

She chooses a definition as well. We also get a little American cultural reference with historical importance.

I guess that's confirmation that Trump happened in the DC Universe. More than just the back of a head in Suicide Squad of someone with impulse issues. And as for Axel and Paige?

Click here for even greater spoilers… as Power Girl does a Spider-Man.

POWER GIRL #12 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Leah Williams (A) Travis Moore (CA) Yanick Paquette

AXEL'S BETRAYAL! After a disastrous first date, Power Girl's suitor's true colors are revealed. Can a high-flying fantasy do-over make things right between the two? Or will Axel be dumped faster than Streaky's litter box?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/28/2024

