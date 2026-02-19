Nancy A. Collins Writes Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus: To Lose Is To Win

Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, nancy a collins

The new arc features Mead and Stix, hunted by their former commander Uldren after surviving the last storyline

Bootleg Replicants and a brewing Yakuza civil war intensify the high-stakes Blade Runner narrative

Art by Mariano Taibo, with covers from Junggeun Yoon, Dani & Brad Simpson, Piotr Kowalski, and more

"Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing are excited to reveal the first covers and details for the next adventure in their BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS saga. BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS – TO LOSE IS TO WIN (Issue #1 is out in comic shops and digital devices May 6, 2026) continues the adventures of Mead and Stix. Discovering that they are still alive following the explosive events of the first arc, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery… Featuring bootleg Replicants and the fallout of a Yakuza civil war, this new comic series is written by Eisner Award nominated author Nancy A. Collins (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Swamp Thing), with art by Mariano Taibo (Captain America), BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS – TO LOSE IS TO WIN continues the story started in the events of the first BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS comic book story arc, "DIE IN PEACE". Features cover art by acclaimed artists Junggeun Yoon, Dani & Brad Simpson, Piotr Kowalski and series artist Mariano Taibo."

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

32pp • $4.99 On Sale May 6, 2026

BLADE RUNNER IS BACK!

Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery. The data he stole from Tyrell has enabled the Cheshire Corporation to create bootleg Replicants with the same kill signature as Stix. Meanwhile, still dealing with the fallout from the Yakuza civil war Stix and Mead find themselves fighting for survival against Rumika, A Blade Runner sent by Tyrell to destroy Cheshire and all those connected with it.

COVER A: JUNGGEUN YOON

COVER B: DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER C: PIOTR KOWALSKI

COVER D: MARIANO TAIBO

COVER E: JUNGGEUN YOON FOIL VARIANT

COVER F: DANI & BRAD SIMPSON VIRGIN VARIANT

