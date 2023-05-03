"Never Underestimate Gossip" – The X-Men Prepare For The Fall Of X Today sees the return of Immortal X-Men #11 and the publication of Before The Fall Of X: Sons Of X from Marvel Comics

We previously asked on Bleeding Cool how Emma Frost might be attending the Hellfire Gala given that she is in the Krakoan Pit. We also asked how a certain someone who may be dying in the upcoming Free Comic Book Day special may be resurrected, if Hope Summers is compromised for all resurrections going forward. And also in the Pit. Turns out that all you needed was a little invention and intervention.

Thank you Forge. Working out what Mister Sinister did to all mutants and what Hope Summers wasn't there to automatically remove in recent resurrections.

And people will be keeping an eye on Hope, and checking her handiwork, now that they know what to look for. Or indeed that there is something there to look for.

And Immortal X-Men includes its own recap page, not just for the readers but for the cast of characters as well. Learning of a thousand years of history that will now never happen but that the Sinister versions of themselves are absolutely responsible for. Is it me, or is Storm, having removed herself from the resurrection protocols, enjoying this a bit?

Exodus, who has treated her as a mutant messiah but has now betrayed Hope Summers before the cock crowed three times.

Is there a word for blaming someone for something that hasn;t happened, won't happen now, and only would have happened with a Sins Of Sinister infection? Given how many times this seems to happen in the Marvel Universe, there really should be.

Looks like Emma Frost is fed up of Storm enjoying herself too much as well. Not entirely sure that "it took you so long to realise I was the bad guy" is the best defence though…

While Sebastian Shaw seems to be shorting Krakoa ahead of its Fall. Is this where the smart money will be this season?

Mother Righteous has her own plans to play out over in Sons Of X, as Banshee is struggling to remember a thousand years he never lived, as a Ghost Rider.

At least Legion knows that this happens again and again and again in the X-Men books. Days And Days And Days Of Future Past at this point.

And then Mother Righteous gives me a panel I will be using for Bleeding Cool articles for possibly a thousand years to come. Thanks Si…

Gossip comes before a Fall… that's how the line goes, right?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #11

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230773

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

STORM OF TWO WORLDS!

Sins of Sinister is over… but the sins fallout remains. Storm can't believe what everyone has done. But when the fate of two worlds rests in her hands, what can she do about it? Rated T+In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $3.99

X-MEN BEFORE THE FALL SONS OF X #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230766

(W) Si Spurrier (A/CA) Phil Noto

A BATTLE OF THE TITANS OF THE X-UNIVERSE!

A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis' clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself… and Legion's allies aren't all they seem to be either. Mutant monsters roam the Earth… Banshee, broken once again, dreams of lost vengeance… Mother Righteous, her role in SINS OF SINISTER unrevealed, takes another stab at universal control… Si Spurrier and Phil Noto usher in new status quos for some of your favorite X-Men in this can't-miss one-shot! Rated T+In Shops: May 03, 2023 SRP: $4.99