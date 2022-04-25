New Watson & Holmes Story In July's Mutiny #3 From Fairsquare Comics

Mutiny Magazine returns from Fairsquare Comics this summer, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con, and with a brand-new episode of the Eisner-Award-winning series Watson And Holmes from Brandon Perlow and Paul Mendoza…

MUTINY #3 CVR A WILLIAMS (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY221455

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Marcus Williams

Can you count to three? We can too! This Summer, MUTINY MAGAZINE is back, stronger than a blockbuster. Packed with its in-depth interviews, features and up to 50 pages of original creator owned comic stories from independent creators! Highlights include the return of the NO FUTURE series (by Eder Messias & Fabrice Sapolsky), a long conversation with comic book heavyweight JASON AARON AVENGERS, CONAN, SOUTHERN BASTARDS), a bold new creator owned story from DJIBRIL MORISSETTE PHAN called "The Eternal Winter", a never seen before tale of Eisner nominated and Glyph Awards winning series WATSON & HOLMES, a legendary French hero published in the US for the first time EVER and so much more!

MUTINY MAGAZINE is the only publication finally bringing all comics under one roof, indie and mainstream, all genres, creators from all over the world with an inclusive mindset.

This issue comes with FIVE exclusive covers from Marcus Williams (TUSKAGEE HEIRS), Djibril Morissette Phan (ALL-NEW WOLVERINE, GLITTERBOMB, WINTER GUARD), Tomm Cocker (BLACK MONDAY MURDERS), Stephanie 'Lucky Star' Lavaud (MONEY SHOT) and a mystery superhero cover by Paul Renaud (AVENGERS, X-MEN).

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 15

MUTINY #2 CVR A MARTINEZ (O/A) (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY221460

MAY221461 – MUTINY #2 CVR B CHIN (O/A) (MR) – 15

MAY221462 – MUTINY #2 CVR C LISSA (O/A) (MR) – 15

MAY221463 – MUTINY #2 CVR D MORITAT (O/A) (MR) – 15

MAY221464 – MUTINY #2 CVR E ADAMS 10 COPY INCV (O/A) (MR) – 25

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alitha Martinez

Mainstream and Indie Comics, together again for the first time in one inclusive magazine. In this issue, we conduct all our interviews with at least two creators. More high profile and indie creators for you to discover. Fifty pages of original comic stories from the finest writers and artists you probably never heard about, including sensational Brazilian artist Lissa, illustrating the "Shakespeare's Vampires" story and providing a variant for this future hit. Celebrate with us the art and memory of comic book legend Moebius, a decade after his passing. Red Sonja artist Moritat added his elegance to this feature with a fantastic homage cover.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 15

INTERTWINED ULT ED TP (O/A)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY221465

(W) Fabrice Sapolsky (A / CA) Fred Pham Chuong, Veronica Lopez

A murder. A mysterious league of protectors operating in the shadows. A young Kung Fu student lost in a concrete jungle he never chose to live in. A Chinese girl who has to pose as a man to protect herself and her Jewish heritage. A secret LGBTQ+ love story. Welcome to the world of Intertwined. It's 1971 and for Juan Jin, life is about to become hell. He didn't ask to be a hero. He didn't ask to go to Chinatown. He only wanted to follow the way of Wing Chun, the Kung Fu style he masters brilliantly… but destiny had other plans for him!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 29

