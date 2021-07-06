DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)

Suicide Squad: Get Joker by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth is a three-part series starting in August and is being released alongside The Suicide Squad movie directed by James Gunn. Brian Azzarello has a reputation for taking superhero comic books and pushing all sorts of batbuttons. From the infamous Batman/Batgirl rooftop scene in the animated version of The Killing Joke, or Batman Damned in all its glory, he took on Rorschach in Before Watchmen, as well as co-creating 100 Bullets from DC Vertigo and Moonshine from Marvel Comics. And he now has some new buttons to push.

Cast members include Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, Silver Banshee, a number of new characters, and one very familiar figure who, it seems, was part of the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol building in Washington DC. And seems to have made his mark.

And not just a random new character but someone who has a long history at DC Comics and is seen as quite a political figure.

Wild Dog, or Jack Wheeler, who first appeared in 1987 published by DC Comics, and was created by Max Allan Collins and Terry Beatty. Indeed, Wild Dog was not only part of the Insurrection, but he led it. Probably wearing horns, the comic book isn't clear. Wild Dog uses all sorts of familiar talking points, painting himself as a victim and mocked when he claims that he was oppressed.

After his first mini-series, Wild Dog, before becoming a feature in Action Comics Weekly. Jack Wheeler would return as a supporting character in Infinite Crisis , and Cave Carson Has A Cybernetic Eye in 2016, even though he described Cave Carson disdainfully as a "registered Democrat." And in the 2017 DC Rebirth comic Green Arrow comic, a gang named The Wild Dogs is a libertarian militia "inspired by some nut in the Quad Cities" who attack a Native American settlement.

A version of Wild Dog appeared in the TV series Arrow, portrayed by Rick Gonzalez as a former Navy SEAL who saw his wife Laura shot dead in their home by her dealer and lost his daughter Zoe to child protective services. This led him to become a vigilante before he is eventually brought into Team Arrow until the FBI tries and turn him against Oliver Quinn. He eventually retires, though there are other versions of him across the Multiverse.

Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1 begins publication in August. And I understand this may be one of its minor headlines for DC Comics…

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #1 (OF 3)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man's Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #2 (OF 3)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

After turning the tables on the Suicide Squad, The Joker gained control of the device that could detonate the bomb implanted in each of the team members' heads. Now forced to do The Joker's bidding, Red Hood, Harley, and the rest of Task Force X find themselves hunted by a newly formed Squad with a single mission: kill the previous Squad and take over hunting The Joker.

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #3 (OF 3)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising yet inevitable confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page. Retail: $6.99 Initial Due Date: 10/5/2021