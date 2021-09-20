No Predator Comics From Marvel At All In 2021 Now

In April, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Marvel Comics was pulling its newly planned Predator comic book launch for July 2021 from Ed Brisson and Kev Walker, the variant cover promotional campaign running in June and the Predator Omnibus reprinting the Dark Horse series also planned for July. No reason was given, the best direction we had was that the new scheduled dates were to make a bigger splash with Penguin Random House. But then we read the Hollywood Reporter's splash the movie's writers, Jim and John Thomas, suing Disney to reclaim the rights to Predator from Disney.

"The Thomas brothers are seeking to exploit copyright law's termination provision, which allows authors to cancel transfers after waiting a period of time, typically 35 years, for newer works. According to the complaint, the effective termination date for their screenplay (originally titled "Hunters") is April 17, this Saturday. Jim and John Thomas say they served a termination notice all the way back in 2016 — and for four-and-a-half years heard no objection."

Without acknowledging any reason, lawsuit or not, Marvel Comics then stated that the launch would be rescheduled to November, with the Omnibus for May next year. But solicitations for November and now December (and the first week in January) have been and gone, and there is no sign of the rescheduled Predator #1. When approached, Marvel told Bleeding Cool that they have no comment to make.

PREDATOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR210821

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Kev Walker (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed! 40 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $125.00