Marvel Comics Cancels Orders For Predator #1, Delays Until November

Marvel Comics recently solicited the new Predator comic book, following their successful launch of Alien #1 (with over 300,000 orders). But only a few days after the solicitations for the new series went live, Marvel has announced that all orders for Predator #1 have been cancelled. The same goes for the Marvel Vs Predator variant covers planned to be running across Marvel Comics in May. They will all be rescheduled for November 2021. The orders for the Predator Omnibus, collecting Dark Horse Comics' Predator comic books has also had its orders cancelled, though does not yet have a new schedule. No reasons have yet been given and I have not received comment from Marvel at time of press.

This will be a major hole for Marvel Comics in May and June, both a comic book likely to sell over 200,000, a larger retailer exclusive variant cover programme, twenty Marvel Vs Predator cover variants for everything from Heroes Reborn to X-Men to Black Cat, and a massive Omnibus, all being shifted from Q2 to Q4, which won't be great for cashflow. Here's what the solicitations for Predator #1 and the Predator Omnibus looked like.

PREDATOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

APR210821

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Kev Walker (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT.

In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking, unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed! 40 PGS./Parental AdvisoryIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PREDATOR ORIG YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 COELLO CVR (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210717

(W) Mark Verheiden, More (A) Chris Warner, More (CA) Iban Coello

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Collecting PREDATOR (1989) #1-4, PREDATOR 2 #1-2, PREDATOR: BIG GAME #1-4, PREDATOR: COLD WAR #1-4, PREDATOR: THE BLOODY SANDS OF TIME #1-2, PREDATOR: BAD BLOOD #1-4, PREDATOR: INVADERS FROM THE FOURTH DIMENSION, PREDATOR: DARK RIVER #1-4, PREDATOR: STRANGE ROUX and PREDATOR: KINDRED #1-4 – and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #46 and #119; DARK HORSE COMICS #1-2, #4-7, #10-14, #16-18 and #20-21; and A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #1.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $125.00

All affected titles are listed below:

