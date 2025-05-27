"None Of You Are Safe" Returns To Batman #160 (BatSpoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #160, H2SH

"None Of You Are Safe" Returns To Batman #160 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee (BatSpoilers)

Tomorrow sees the latest instalment of the Batman Hush 2 storyline or H2SH. In the upcoming Batman #160 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, out this week, the jacked up Riddler is in the Belfry, talking to Nightwing and Batgirl about the fact that he knows all their secret identities. And gives them a riddle, which ties into the original Hush storyline. We mentioned this the other day, but another aspect has been pointed out…

Because Dick Grayson, Nightwing has a callback of his own… even if it's not one of his own. Or, at least not originally. Until it became a retcon of a retcon.

It's originally how Batman concluded his speech to the great and the not-so-good of Gotham, in Batman: Year One by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. Though the less said about Kevin Smith's retcon of that moment, the better.

So, so sorry about that. Anyway.

It was also the perceived note in Batman: Dark Victory by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, which it took the young Dick Grayson, on the verge of being Robin, to work out. "Nine of you are safe", solving the identity of the Hangman. So when Dick Grayson uses it again, to describe their own state of danger, when talking to The Riddler and Batgirl, is it pure coincidence? A nice nod? Or something else? It's tough to be a Robin… Batman #160 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair will be published tomorrow from DC Comics.

BATMAN #160

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/28/2025

