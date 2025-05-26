Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #160, H2SH

Is Batman #160 Setting Up A Big Change For DC Comics? (BatSpoilers)

In the upcoming Batman #160 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, out this week, the latest in the H2SH storyline, the jacked up Riddler is in the Belfry, talking to Nightwing and Batgirl about the fact that he knows all their secret identities. And gives them a riddle.

The Riddler never answers that riddle in this comic, and no one even tries. But I will. The answer, as far as jokes from the nineteen seventies joke books that I recall is "time to get a new fence". In this case, it means getting a new status quo, starting again from the beginning, telling a new kind of story. Is that the new Batman #1 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez coming in September? Maybe, maybe not. We've made some serious deductions in identifying the Hush under the bandages in H2SH, such as Harvey Dent, as well as some mindless speculation as to the possible fate of the Joker in this series. That would certainly constitute a new fence. But could it instead be new rogues for Batman's gallery?

We get another, Armori, hiding in plain sight in Batman #160. With technology taken, it seems, from the Metal Men. And Hush created her, or at least who she is now. And she joins Silence in Hush's new armoury, as Armori.

Whether it's Tommy as Hush or not. This is a change from the original Hush, creating villains from new cloth. Who else will be joining Batman's rogue gallery, and will it be enough to constitute a new fence? Batman #160 by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair

BATMAN #160

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/28/2025

