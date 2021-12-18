Nubia and the Amazons #3 Preview: Shark for Dinner?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Nobody tell King Shark about this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. He's sensitive enough! Check out the preview below.

NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0921DC160
0921DC161 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3 (OF 6) CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez
After their fight club battle, Nubia believes she has gained an ally in the warrior Andromeda. Little does she know, this new prospect destined to become Champion of Doom's Doorway is a little too eager to prove herself, and it has led to a bargain with the evil she swore to protect Man's World against!
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.