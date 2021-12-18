Nubia and the Amazons #3 Preview: Shark for Dinner?

Nobody tell King Shark about this preview of Nubia and the Amazons #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. He's sensitive enough! Check out the preview below.
NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0921DC160
0921DC161 – NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3 (OF 6) CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez
After their fight club battle, Nubia believes she has gained an ally in the warrior Andromeda. Little does she know, this new prospect destined to become Champion of Doom's Doorway is a little too eager to prove herself, and it has led to a bargain with the evil she swore to protect Man's World against!
In Shops: 12/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0921DC160 NUBIA AND THE AMAZONS #3 (OF 6) CVR A ALITHA MARTINEZ, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC160 Nubia and the Amazons #3, by (W) Stephanie Williams, Vita Ayala (A) Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales (CA) Alitha Martinez, in stores Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from DC Comics
