Obscure Comics: Spider-Man: Homecoming Part 3, Morning Rush & Jim Zub

Spider-Man: Homecoming & Post Cereal
Three different comics about Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were released the year Spider-Man: Homecoming came out in theaters. Each was available through different channels, with the Spider-Man: Homecoming: Fight or Flight released first at Toys R' Us in June/July in 2017, as the movie was in theaters, and Spider-Man: Homecoming: School of Shock when Spider-Man: Homecoming came out for home release in September 2017. The last tie-in comic to be covered was advertised and made available around the time the movie came out in July 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming: Morning Rush. It was done as a promotional comic for Post Cereal that was accessible only digitally though codes available only in Post Cereal books. Jim Zub, the writer of the two-part comic, first mentioned his work on it on Twitter, June 8th, 2017.
I wrote the SPIDER-MAN:HOMECOMING digital comic available in @PostCereals boxes!
Art @Andrea_Di_Vito @SotoColor
Letters @JoeSabino pic.twitter.com/cfvYBsF7lg
— Jim Zub (@JimZub) June 8, 2017
Obscure Comics: Spider-Man: Homecoming: Morning Rush Part One & Part Two
It was written by Jim Zub, drawn by Andrea DiVito, with covers by David Nakayama (Part One) and Andrea DiVito (Part Two). After doing the cover for Spider-Man: Homecoming: Fight or Flight, Andrea DiVito drew all sixteen pages (eight pages for each part) of a typical late night/morning for the MCU Spider-Man.
Part One begins with Peter Parker slipping out to be Spider-Man as Aunt May believes he is in bed. The typical late night for Spider-Man, though, is anything but typical, as a slow night leads to his mask being stolen in the morning from a sleeping Spider-Man by birds, just as the Enforcers (Fancy Dan and Ox) are trying to make a getaway from the police.
Part Two starts with Peter having to create a make-do mask with a t-shirt, as he gives chase to stop the Enforcers. After a quick battle, Spider-Man tracks down his mask, helps some citizens, and makes it home in time to join Aunt May for a Post Cereal breakfast.
For a tie-in comic, the dialogue and art are great, making a great read, and for a fun game of spot the Post Cereal product placement throughout the two parts.
Talking with Jim Zub
Jim Zub is well known for co-creating and writing Skullkickers and Wayward, as well as runs on Uncanny Avengers, Champions, Thunderbolts, Black Panther & The Agents of Wakanda, a lot of Dungeons & Dragons comics (including Rick & Morty Vs Dungeons & Dragons), and his current run on Conan the Barbarian, which will return in October. Jim was kind enough to offer some insight and explanation on this Obscure Comic.
Bleeding Cool: Jim, you have an interesting history having written a good amount of short Spider-Man stories beyond Spider-Man: Homecoming: Morning Rush. Can you give us a quick history on that?
Never Reprinted, Near Impossible to Find
Spider-Man: Homecoming: Morning Rush, is very interesting as an Obscure Comic, as there are many hits for it, but there is nowhere online to find it to read, no summaries for it, and only the one panel Jim Zub posted on Twitter to show artwork from the issue. Finding pages from the issue are near impossible, and despite being the comic most would assume was easiest to get for readers, most readers never read it or got to see it. The release date of the comic is also in question, as the credits state April 2017, but Jim Zub mentions the comic in June, and some sources state the cereal boxes with the codes were out as early as May, and most other sources stating the promotion was done around when the movie came out in July. Considering promotions like this are usually out in advance of the movie, in retrospect, this means that Spider-Man: Homecoming: Morning Rush is most likely the first Spider-Man: Homecoming promotional tie-in comic released, though the Spider-Man: Homecoming Prelude was published in March.
Never physically printed, the comic existed only digitally and required anyone to read it to buy a box of Post Cereal and use the code inside to be able read it.
However, the promotion did not seem to be done in the United States, the United Kingdom, or any other English speaking country except Canada. Shreddies itself is not a cereal released in the United States and is only available in Canada.
Honey Bunches of Oats and Honeycomb are cereals released in the United States and elsewhere, but one source as the these cereals were being released stated the promotion was only in Canada.
These Spiderman cereal boxes coming to Canada this May @cerealouslynet @junkfoodguy pic.twitter.com/84ozAqdjhF
— JUNK FOOD JEFF (@JunkFoodJeff) March 3, 2017
If so, despite the fact that many comic fans throughout the world wanted to read this story, few could. In addition, with no physical copies, and the code likely only providing access to read the comic on a web page, not download it, being able to read the full issue has been difficult for most and has made this comic the most obscure of the Spider-Man movie tie-in comics. As for value, considering it can't be found anywhere just to read, value is completely speculative.
Thanks to Jim Zub for all the information he provided. The Skullkickers 10th Anniversary RPG project from Zub and Edwin Huang will be launching soon on Kickstarter.
