Oni Press Relaunch Rick & Morty As New Ongoing Series In January 2023

A few years ago, after a five-year run, Oni Press brought the Rick & Morty comic book to a close, followed by a series of mini-series and one-shots, But with the recently solicited Rick & Morty #100 (if you add the series, the mini-series and the one-shots together), it looks as if Oni Press are doubling down with a new ongoing Rick & Morty series, vol 2, #1 by Alex Firer, Andrew Dalhouse, Crank! and Fred Stressing for January 2023. Here's the solicitation and everything else Oni Press is soliciting in January 2023 and the months ahead, as well as Dan McDaid's graphic novel Dega, which looks spectacular.

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR A STRESING (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR B ELLERBY (MR)

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR C WILLIAMS (MR)

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR D HOBBES (MR)

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR E ROBERTS (MR)

RICK AND MORTY #1 CVR F TRIZZINO (MR)

(W) Alex Firer (A) Andrew Dalhouse, Crank!, Fred Stressing (CA) Fred Stresing

BRAND-NEW #1! A supremely intelligent madman and his teen sidekick scour the multiverse for the elements of the perfect world–a world of pure mathematics. Also, a different supremely intelligent madman and his teen sidekick are on a quest for a space milkshake. Supposed to taste pretty good. When Goldenfold, not Rick Sanchez, leads the pursuit of madcap adventure and groundbreaking knowledge, things are going to get… well, interesting in that weird, can't-look-away sense.In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: 3.99

DEGA HC VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

A crashed ship, a lone survivor, a monstrous secret hiding in the dark under the world. This is Dega, the new graphic novel from Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, and Firefly artist Dan McDaid. Written, illustrated, and lettered by McDaid, Dega delivers a stirring, unsettling blend of hardboiled sci-fi action, hypnagogic surrealism, and existential mystery. Hailed as "electric… A title you have to read cover to cover and back to front" by Richard Starkings (Elephantmen) and "Beautiful… Valerian meets Ronin" by mindlessones.com. The clues are all there, but hurry–time is running in…

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SPECTACLE GN VOL 05

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Ro Salarian (A / CA) Ro Salarian

At long last, sideshow performer Anna comes face-to-face with her sister's killer, and she is not in a forgiving mood. But there's a far more sinister enemy behind everything; one Anna and her friends might not be able to beat, one they might not even be able to reach. Only Anna is determined and ready for a confrontation, while everyone else is eager to put it all behind them.

Ghosts were one thing. Demons were another. Can Anna find a way into another dimension to fight a god?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 21.99

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR TP

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A / CA) Marc Ellerby

Rick Sanchez has always known he was destined for greater things. When that greater thing calls, will he be ready to answer?

Rick is recruited to join a galactic rebellion, forming a bond with a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries. Can this team of would-be heroes overthrow the Galactic Federation?

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #2 CVR A LITTLE

ONI PRESS INC.

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #2 CVR B CANNON

RICK AND MORTY VS CTHULHU #2 CVR C LEE

(W) Jim Zub (A) Leonardo Ito, Crank! (CA) Troy Little

Summer and Morty fall into the clutches of the inhabitants of Innsmouth but find succor in the companionship of their cellmates. Wait a minute, is that chanting? Do you hear chanting?!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ACTION JOURNALISM #5 CVR A FELVIDEKI (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

ACTION JOURNALISM #5 CVR B LEGOSTAEV

(W) Eric Skillman (A / CA) Miklos Felvideki

The revelations continue, as Kate gets to the bottom of the mystery around New Arcadia's resident superhero, The Valiant Volunteer. Who is he? Where does he come from? How does he manage to be right where he's needed, every single time? And what does the mysterious "General" have to do with it?! You simply won't believe your eyes!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PINK LEMONADE #5

ONI PRESS INC.

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

This is the moment at least some of you have been waiting for-the secret origin of both Pink Lemonade and OJ-Bot! After last issue's battle royale with one of her many doppelgängers, our hero is taken on a cross-medium odyssey as OJ-Bot himself lays bare the secrets of her universe. Plus: Just what exactly is Zavi Xarad's claim on the vitamin-powered protector? And: Pink Lemonade IN 3D?! Wow!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99