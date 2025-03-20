Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: peter david, the experience

Original Art Live Selling Show To Raise Money For Peter David

Original Art live selling streaming show, The Experience, to raise money for Peter David, in dire need of assistance

Article Summary A live art sale on The Experience platform will support Peter David's medical fund.

The sale will include iconic pieces like Incredible Hulk #371 page by Dale Keown and Bob McLeod.

5% of all art sales will be donated to Peter David's Go Fund Me campaign.

Join the event on Friday to support and own original comic art, aiding a legend in need.

Recently, Bleeding Cool looked at the plight of comic book writer, screenwriter, novelist and columnist Peter David, a victim of the medical insurance system, who has burned through his insurance, savings and Medicaid in recent years, leaving his family having to resort to crowdfunding.

Well, Nicky Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment and The Experience streaming sales platform is donating at least 10% of every one of their upcoming original art sales to Peter David's Go Fund Me. And that includes the Incredible Hulk #371 Page 9 by Dale Keown and Bob McLeod which was written by Peter David. The page sold for $5,520 from Heritage Auctions last year, and with sales tax, over $6,000. The Experience will be offering it for that price, and donating $2,000 to Peter's Go Fund Me if claimed. Other items as part of the sale will include the following pieces:

Cherish #4 Cover (2023) by Brett Booth

Daredevil #18 Cover (2025) by John Romita Jr and Scott Hanna

Dark Days: The Forge #1 pg.21 (2017) by Andy Kubert and Klaus Janson

Marvel Knights #3 pg.7 (2000) by Eduardo Barreto and Klaus Jansen

Red Sonja Attacks Mars #2 Cover (2025) by Jae Lee

Red Sonja Attacks Mars #3 Cover (2025) by Jae Lee

Silverhawks #1 Cover (2024) by Mark Bagley

The Invincible Iron Man #21 pgs.18-19 (2008) by Salvador Larroca

The show will run on Friday from 7-8 pm EST, 4-5pm PST, 11pm-midnight GMT. Peter David's Go Fund Me appeal can also be found right here.

