Out Of Style by Devi Putri Megwati Only Available on Kickstarter

Out Of Style is a collection of illustrations and comics by Devi Putri Megwati, and may be the final publication Shortbox.

Out Of Style is a collection of illustrations and comics by Devi Putri Megwati, and is intended to be the final (or at least penultimate) publication from the heavily influential small press British publisher Shortbox. Publisher Zainab Akhtar states "the book follows Mila, Yul, and Hana as they go about their lives (all the while looking stylish, obviously), and as well as being a showcase for Meg's gorgeous art, it's also an unfettered celebration of young Muslim women simply being themselves -goofy, passionate, sporty, anxious, lazy, stylish, and on and on. It's truly a delight of a book- Meg's illustrations have so much warmth and character that you can't help but be drawn in. The book is going to be around 150 pages, with 40 of those being 'traditional' comics, although there's lots of illustrations that also have text in some format or another (character sheets, short comics, etc)."

Currently on Kickstarter, the print run from Devi Putri Megwati is currently restricted only to Kickstarter donors, though a stretch goal may extend that. It is also a shorter-run Kickstarter, ending on the 26th of July, and just about to hit its funding goal. It is currently at £14,502 of £15,000 goal. Oh look I've just backed it myself, so it is now £14,523. And rising, probably.

"We have both digital and print editions of the book available, as well as these lovely (and useful) printed fabric straps, and a fantastic sticker sheet with over 10 stickers. You can choose what you'd like depending on the tier."

Zainab Akhtar states "This is either the last (or second-to-last, going to see if we can squeeze one more in) book ShortBox will publish, so it feels strangely meaningful to me, and I honestly couldn't be happier with wrapping things up by bringing another superb artist and their debut work to light." You can find more of Devi Putri Megwati's work on Instagram, but here's a preview of what's inside Out Of Style…

