Jed MacKay Teased The Big Bad of Blood Hunt For Three Years

When Jed MacKay started his run on Moon Knight back in 2021, he introduced a new player on the very first page, And now it's Blood Hunt.

It's Blood Hunt time! When Jed MacKay started his run on Moon Knight with Alessandro Cappuccio back in 2021, he introduced a new player on the very first page. It was a vampire kidnapping cult that seemed to be based on pyramid-selling schemes. A nice silly idea, being run by someone called The Tutor and called The Structure, turning ordinary humans into vampires as part of the high-pressure persuasion technique, with turned vampires then encouraged to turn their own for tiered rewards.

A seemingly satirical sideline of a story. With Moon Knight taking on new vampires into his Midnight Mission, much to the initial objection of Hunter's Moon. And looking to take down the organisation.

A few crossovers got in the way, but the mission remained the same, as Marc Spector gained information.

Or at least his other personalities did.

And we saw that The Tutor was planning a counter strategy against Moon Knight.

Even if he just couldn't find the staff.

Though forget The Tutor, "Kenneth" is a lot snappier.

We learned he had a love for cults and MLMs and saw vampirism as a way to progress the evolution of mankind instead of as a parasitic infection.

Expanding the pyramid scheme globally, naming it the Structure, getting the attention of Lady Yulan, a centuries old Chinese vampire who had set up shop in Chinatown, Manhattan, before infecting himself.

But he was getting too big, maybe. And that gave Moon Knight a window of opportunity.

And so the big night came…

Kenneth The Tutor made his speech to the great and the bad.

It didn't go well for them, once Moon Knight ripped off an old Grant Morrison/Mark Millar trick from Vampirella.

Killed Kennneth even as he offered his services to Moon Knight, and his own Midnight Mission. It did not work.

And sent a message to the other big vampire cheeses of the Marvel Universe, especially the Vampire Nation in Chernobyl.

Might that have been a mistake? Because the events of Blood Hunt are all down to The Structure. After a certain someone took their… well, structure… and turned it from a pyramid scheme into more of a first strike.

Blood Hunt #1 is published tomorrow. The Jed MacKay Moon Knight Omnibus that contains all this and more is out in October.

