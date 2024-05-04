Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Valiant, Vault | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

Cycling Through Free Comic Book Day 2024 In Central London

Cycling Through Free Comic Book Day 2024 In Central London... and into Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics before lunch.

Article Summary Cycled to Forbidden Planet & Gosh Comics for Free Comic Book Day 2024.

Picked up a bag of comics and discovered Kevin O'Neill's own collection.

Encountered comedian Ben Moor and engaged in nostalgic comic swaps.

Planning further adventures to comic shops & signings in Central London.

Free Comic Book Day is well and truly with us. I just cycled into London on a beautiful sunny day to pick up what I could. Consider this part one as I take a break for lunch on Poland Street at Bodeans, where I am typing this right now. Central London is down to just Forbidden Planet and Gosh Comics now, though I did pop into the Cartoon Museum. Forbidden Planet is, as usual, giving away bags at the door, and I grabbed one while cycling past.

There is a sale inside, which I will investigate later. Gosh Comics is more involved from the start, bags of free comics for kids are free at the door, others require a purchase and a snaking line from the till down into the basement. Up above, Woodrow Phoenix was leading a table of children, teaching them how to create comics, while I found an amazing hardcover collection of League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen in French, which included a separate volume for the Sundered Veil and the DVD of the film. For £15 it was a steal, though being told as I left that it was Kevin O'Neill's own copy, Gosh Comics selling much of the late artists estate, made my knees wobble a little.

I bumped into comedian and actor Ben Moor on the stairs, who I know of old. Gosh Comics always gets the comedy celebs in on Free Comic Book Day it seems. But I also got to help someone outside who desperately wanted the Energon Universe comic; I was happy to make his day with a little swappage for the Blood Hunt. Swapping comics was always such a major thing as a kid, I am glad to see it return for Free Comic Book Day.

I'll be returning to the throng for Gosh Comics' big signings and to see the new artwork on the windows, currently being drawn and painted by featured creators. And also to dive in those Forbidden Planet longboxes looking for gold. I may even venture to Camden to MegaCity Comics. It is, after all, a lovely day. Here's a TikTok of what I got up to.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!