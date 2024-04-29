Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, ultimates

A New Ultimate Member Of The Ultimates (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

A New Ultimate Member For The Ultimates on Free Comic Book Day from Marvel Comics this coming Saturday, the 4th of May (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel Free Comic Book Day teases a new Ultimates member.

The Maker's alternate Earth plot intensifies with superhero stashes.

Original Human Torch android, Jim Hammond, makes a return.

Exciting surprises and debut teased ahead of Spider-Man #50.

Next Saturday's Free Comic Book Day has the Spider-Man/Ultimates comic courtesy of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri with the "Ultimates" characters of Captain America, Iron Lad, Doctor Doom, Thor and Sif hunting down a new potential member. The future of the team is teased here, with a number of potential new Ultimates members, but there is one very pressing individual introduced on Free Comic Book Day.

"On an alternate Earth known as EARTH-6160, a diabolical genius called THE MAKER used time travel to create his ideal world by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a superhero and by establishing a secret council of supervillains that rules the world from the shadows. But now a small team of heroes has emerged, and they are determined to make things right."

And also establishing that this Tony Stark, Iron Lad, is a teetotaler. And that Captain America has a handy shield-based stash for booze.

While one of the places that The Maker has been using to stash superheroes he has eliminated from existence includes Sentry and Wolverine. Although, wasn't there that tease from Ultimate Invasion?

That was the one. Another Weapon X perhaps? But we also get the return of Marvel Comics' very first superhero from Marvel Comics one and now part of the Ultimate Universe…

Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch android, revived after all these decades. Well, I suppose he beats the fate of the current Human Torch, as also teased in this comic book…

You can find more Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilers with this handy dandy link.

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) Zeb Wells, Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!