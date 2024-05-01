Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Immortal Thor, Well That Just Happened

"Well That Just Happened" In Immortal Thor #10 (Spoilers)

The Immortal Thor #10 sees Thor battle the cliched unoriginal thoughts in his head, as the satire of Marvel and the MCU continues.

Article Summary Immortal Thor #10 skewers corporate meddling in creative works with scathing satire.

Thor confronts cliched dialogue, symbolizing a lack of originality in storytelling.

The comic humorously echoes typical MCU quips, critiquing predictable scripts.

Ewing and Coccolo deliver a meta-commentary on Marvel's self-aware tropes in their latest issue.

Immortal Thor just finished having a go at the entire corporate, creative industry, specifically Disney and Marvel, including the choice to use self-parody as a way to ingratiate with the audience and dispel any criticism. Roxxon Presents Thor may be the most satirical comic that Marvel has ever published. So where now? Well, it demands a fight between the two Thors, with not an original thought in their heads, stripped away by Dario Dagger's decision to buy Marvel Comics for Roxxon and insist on a corporate rebranding. And how do you show such a lack of original thought? By the power of cliche.

The output of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is often criticised for what are seen as lazy quips in tense, dangerous situations, summed up by "well, that just happened" after an important, loud or explosive event. Not that if was ever said (Captaim America came closest with an "is that what just happened?"), but it feels like it was, part of the Whedonesque approach to dialogue popular across the TV and movie franchise after the first Avengers movie. The likes of:

So, that just happened.

He's right behind me, isn't he?

Well, this is awkward.

Did I just say that out loud?

We've got company.

And Thor's head is full of them.

I mean, that last one was actually used in Thor: Love And Thunder, and not as a lampshade.

While Roxxon's Thor has a diagnosis for Classic Thor in the light of a corporate relaunch.

He said the thing that happened in Avengers Endgame! And Enchantress is happy just for everything to burn…

I mean, that could be a meme in itself, right? So how does Thor get an original thought in his head?

Sorry, my mistake, that's today's Blood Hunt #1 launch. Immortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo is somehow actually also published by Marvel Comics today

