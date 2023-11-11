Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: authority, Outsiders, planetary, wildstorm

Outsiders, Authority & the Return of Planetary to DC Comics (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool was able to confirm that the new Outsiders was a full-blown Wildstorm revival of the Warren Ellis Authority/Planetary axis.

Bleeding Cool recently was able to confirm that the twelve-issue series Outsiders by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey was a full-blown Wildstorm revival, at least of the Warren Ellis Authority/Planetary axis of it all. Not everyone believed us, so we have brought receipts ahead of Tuesday's publication of Outsiders #1. Warning, these are spoilers and they will get more spoilery as it goes down the page. If it starts getting too spoilery, then stop… because we won't. Okay, strap in.

Luke Fox and Kate Kane, The Batman Of New York and Batwoman, taking on the Planetary roles previously played by Elijah Snow and Jakita Wagner respectively, with Lucius Fox as the Fourth Man. But who is The Drummer?

She's just called Drummer. and they find a huge technological structure buried underground with some familiar phrases.

The skeletons are century Babies, people born on the cusp of a new century who embody what that century will bring. In The Authority, Jenny Sparks was the Century baby of the 20th century, Jenny Quantum of the 21st. Elijah Snow, Axel Brass and Bret Leather of Planetary were also Century Babies of the 20th Century, as was Addie Vochs of Monarchy. and now,,, bones.

That have found The Carrier, the home of the Authority, a reality traversing massive ship that was originally an alien dimensional trading ship, but had its memories wiped. Discoverd by Jenny Sparks, it became a home to the Authority. And it remembers that.

It remembers more as well, including it seems, the wedding of Midnighter and Apollo, conducted by Ellen DeGeneres.

The Carrier is also in pain but uses specific language. In Planetary, the Multiverse was a 96,833-dimensional object that looked like a snowflake, embedded within the higher dimensional fluid medium of the Bleed. The Carrier could travel through it, and the births of the Century Babies were arranged to defend the snowflake reality.

And it seems there may be more than skeletons left of Centiry Babies. Are they dead or in stasis?

Who is the Carrier going to bring back? And might this all be written down somewhere?

Elijah Snow started writing Planetary Guides in the nineteen thirties to explain the unexplainable as he uncovered it, published every year. I guess we are coming up to their hundredth anniversary…

OUTSIDERS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Dan Mora

Never the End. A universe of secrets is about to come to light. Batman protects Gotham City from evil. Batman Inc. protects the rest of the known world. But what of the unknown world? What of the ancient evils in hidden tombs and forgotten tragedies from a magic-and-mad-sciencefueled super-heroic century? Using his fortune, Luke Fox launches a new organization dedicated to shining light into the world's darkest corners. His first recruit: Kate Kane, the Batwoman–who will re-embrace her military background to protect Luke's dream and encounter every bit of strangeness the DCU has to offer. And just wait until you meet the Third Man…or learn what universe-shattering secret they've discovered buried under Antarctica. Outsiders is the return of comic book archaeology, digging into all the forgotten corners of DC's history to preserve, record, and better understand the true nature of the DC Multiverse…and the forgotten stories that make up its fabric. Retail: $.949 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023 OUTSIDERS #2 (OF 12) CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

MONSTERS OF THE UNKNOWN. What hidden tragedies lie inside the Forever Storm of the Enlil Triangle? On January 1, 2000, a storm kicked up near the Enlil island chain in the mid-Atlantic. And it never stopped. As a West Point cadet, Kate Kane encountered something monstrous in those turbulent waves…and now, she is returning to face it alongside the Outsiders! But can she control her desire for revenge in the service of Luke Fox's mission of understanding? What secrets will they discover deep beneath the monster-filled waves of the Enlil Triangle? And how will the Outsiders survive their encounter with the monster-hunting specialists of the DC Universe: the New Challengers of the Unknown? This new, boundary-breaking dive into the secret history of the DC Universe is just beginning! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023 OUTSIDERS #3 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

DREAMING OF BATS. Only two things are certain about the mysterious door that has appeared in the Outsiders' ship. The first? It was opened by the Drummer, using a set of Multiversal coordinates discovered in a dream. The second? Their computers have identified it only as a narrative singularity. For most, to step through such a door would be unthinkable, even insane–which makes it a perfect mission for the Outsiders! As Kate Kane and Luke Fox venture into the unknown reaches of the Multiverse, they will fall deeper and deeper into a maze of darkness, guided by unfamiliar versions of familiar faces. What is this strange world they've discovered? How are they connected to it? And who is lurking in the shadows, ready to destroy it all? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!