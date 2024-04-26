Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, missing

Marvel Issues Free Reprint Of Daredevil #8 As Missing Pages Reported

Wednesday saw the release of a special 60th anniversary edition of Daredevil #8 from Marvel Comics. But it was missing pages.

Wednesday saw the release of a special 60th anniversary edition of Daredevil #8 from Marvel Comics, with a lot of stories from a lot of creators. But yesterday reports were coming in that a chunk of it was missing. The Elsa Sjunneson, Eric Koda & Ceci da la Cruz story was missing as well as a page from the Ann Nocenti, Stefano Raffaele & Dee Cunniffe story.

Marvel Comics has now issued the following instructions to comic book retailers that they will be offering a reprint for free of Daredevil #8 and that stores will be receiving copies for the 22nd of May, but also that the missing pages do not affect the continuity of the story between issues 7 and 9.

Readers are advised to contact their store for a replacement copy.

URGENT: Misprint on all cover editions of DAREDEVIL #8

We have been notified of missing pages affecting all covers for Daredevil #8, and we apologize for the inconvenience. At this time, the following UPCs for Daredevil #8 have been made returnable for the month of May and can be reported within this affidavit returns window. The publisher will be issuing a reprint, and we recommend that you place a new order for your quantities as soon as possible. As the affected stock may include ratio titles, these can be reported into PRH Customer Service for replacement. Please place all other titles through the general cart. If you have already reported your defective copies for credit and replacement through the claims process, no further action needs to be taken. While covers are to be stripped in the affidavit returns process, there is no requirement to submit any proof of defect to PRH.

DAREDEVIL #8

75960620531800811

DAREDEVIL #8 FRANK MILLER VARIANT

75960620531800831

DAREDEVIL #8 FRANK MILLER VIRGIN VARIANT

75960620531800816

DAREDEVIL #8 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT

75960620531800841

DAREDEVIL #8 JOHN ROMITA SR. HIDDEN GEM VARIANT

75960620531800817

DAREDEVIL #8 SIMONE BIANCHI VARIANT

75960620531800818

DAREDEVIL #8 STEPHEN SEGOVIA VAMPIRE VARIANT

75960620531800821 Note: The missing 16 pages of Daredevil #8 do not affect the main series story by Saladin Ahmed, and keeps this primary story in continuity with Daredevil #7 and Daredevil #9. The corrected printing will have a new OSD of 5/22/24 and be arriving to PRH by late next week.

DAREDEVIL #8

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240771

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE MARKING 60 YEARS OF DAREDEVIL! A dragnet is closing around Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL! Police on both sides of the law are hunting him, something vicious with a deep connection to Matt's very soul is hunting his friends and, in the midst of that chaos, an old foe with the blood of Matt's closest allies on his hands returns…

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: $9.99

