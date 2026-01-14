Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: gossip, Patrick Kindlon, Tigress Island

Patrick Kindlon Tells Comic Creators To "Stop Snitching"

In his latest YouTube video titled "STOP SNITCHIN'", comic writer Patrick Kindlon includes a critique of what he calls "snitches" or "rats" in the comics industry. He says, "This is a phenomenon in comics that's pretty ugly on the on corporate end of things. I circumvent this by publishing at Image Comics. There's still, of course, gossip. There's still, of course, backbiting."

And referencing a recent unnamed incident, Kindlon states: "Recently, a big writer, sorry to blind item this, a big writer was outed as a big snitch, a fellow that tries to hurt other people's career by virtue of going to the guy that can hurt your career and exposing you for having opinions, right? So, some people got jammed up on this, because they thought that they were among friends and could speak freely, but it turns out that they couldn't."

Patrick continues, "Karma is not real. There are a great many bad men who die surrounded by family at 85. They got away with it. However, in business, eventually you do hit a wall where you're not as hot as you used to be… And when that time comes, uh, if you've been a really bad boy, you're going to get jammed up… When that goes away, you know, the whispers become out-louds, the out-louds become phone calls, and you eventually get got."

Kindlon predicts retaliation: "You're going to get caught up in something… people will weaponise this behaviour against you, right? Um, it's the ugly nature of the cycle… You're going to get caught. A good person would not take the opportunity to harm others, knowing that when it happens to them, they're not going to like it. Right? I mean, that's the golden rule right there? You treat others as you would wish to be treated… when you're self-aware enough to say, 'Oh, am I the baddie? Am I doing the thing?'… it is incumbent upon you to stop with the ratness."

Obviously, I am looking into this. Oh yeah, and he mentions his new Image Comics title Tigress Island #1 in recent Image Comics solicitations for release in March 2026 with EPHK…

TIGRESS ISLAND #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) EPHK

MINISERIES PREMIERE From PATRICK KINDLON (GEHENNA) and EPHK (HARPY). A group of down-on-their-luck actresses are kidnapped to an island prison run by a sadistic female warden. Working together is their only chance of escape, but trust issues abound! Action-adventure inspired by exploitation films. Ridiculously fun. Seriously sexy. $3.99 3/11/2026

