Paul Chadwick To Talk About Concrete To The Cement People Of Alabama

Concrete is one of my favourite comic books of all time, somewhere between The Thing, Metamorphosis, and Zen and the Art Of Motorcycle Maintenance. Paul Chadwick has written and drawn a decades-spanning story about a man who is made into a concrete bulk of a character by aliens but is left on Earth. and now has to live his life, and find a way to enjoy it.

"Part man, part…rock? Over seven feet tall and weighing over a thousand pounds, he is known as Concrete but is in reality the mind of one Ronald Lithgow, trapped inside a shell of stone, a body that allows him to walk unaided on the ocean's floor or survive the crush of a thousand tons of rubble in a collapsed mineshaft…but prevents him from feeling the touch of a human hand."

Paul Chadwick today posted to BlueSky, "I have a gig this week: the keynote speech at the big cement conference in Birmingham, AL. Amid the scientists, economists and business giants. I'm the comic relief, I guess." And it's true, he has. The website introductory copy reads;

"Join us for an engaging PCA Industry Insights Session (open to all) featuring industry insights, sustainability initiatives, and a special creative highlight. Kicking off with a welcome and announcement from PCA President and CEO Mike Ireland, the general session will include a presentation by acclaimed comic creator Paul Chadwick, a preview of upcoming EPA ENERGY STAR training, and updates from MIT's Concrete Sustainability Hub. Experts will also explore global and U.S. cement market trends, historical import patterns, and deliver an economic forecast. A live Q&A moderated by Rick Bohan will conclude the session, followed by lunch in the exhibit hall and a meet-and-greet with Paul Chadwick at the PCA booth. Don't miss this dynamic morning of knowledge, creativity, and connection! This will be followed by lunch in the exhibit hall and a meet & greet with comic artist, Paul Chadwick at PCA's Booth."

Would that last bit be called a cement mixer? I do hope they did this in full knowledge of who Paul Chadwick is. Rather than "say, this guy gone done a comic book about concrete! We should get him along!"

