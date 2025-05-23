Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature #3 Preview

Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature #3 hits stores this week, with Vigilante hunting for an evil robot overlord while Eagly saves some civilians. Check the preview!

PEACEMAKER'S COMRADES PUT TO THE TEST! DC Studios' James Gunn steps in as story consultant for five issues of insane $%&!@#$ calamity when two fan-favorite characters share the spotlight (and equal page count)! Vigilante's hunt for the evil robot overlord who kidnapped Peacemaker has led him to the most obvious place to hide a Manchurian cyborg death machine. Inside himself! As Evergreen's crime lords reveal their plans to disinvest from their empires, it's up to Adrian to make sure they stay evil–so he has somewhere to focus his murderous urges! And on the Eagly-side of things, Chris Smith can usually juggle violence with flirting, but this time, he's doing a $&*! job keeping a buncha innocent civilians alive, so (of course) it's up to Eagly to swoop in and save the day. These @$$@$$ins are about to get their @$$es handed to them. An original DC Comics story, inspired by James Gunn's visionary Peacemaker series on MAX, ya best get ready to rumble!

PEACEMAKER PRESENTS: THE VIGILANTE/EAGLY DOUBLE FEATURE #3

DC Comics

0325DC194

0325DC195 – Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature #3 David Nakayama Cover – $4.99

0325DC196 – Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature #3 Amanda Conner Cover – $4.99

(W) James Gunn, Tim Seeley, Rex Ogle (A) Mitch Gerads, Matteo Lolli (CA) Mitch Gerads

In Shops: 5/28/2025

SRP: $3.99

