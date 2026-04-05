Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, scott snyder

People Who Have Read Absolute Batman #19 Really, Really Like It

People Who Have Read Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta Really, Really Like It

Article Summary Early readers are raving about Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta.

The issue marks the start of The Straw Man arc, featuring the chilling debut of Absolute Scarecrow.

Fans highlight its unpredictable storytelling, jaw-dropping moments, and strong artistic direction.

Demand is high, with exclusive retailer covers and excitement building ahead of the official release.

I have not read Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Part One of The Straw Man storyline. I probably will in a couple of weeks when it's out. Okay, okay, I definitely will. But some folks already have.

Legion Of Comics says: "This has to be the most unpredictable issue of Absolute Batman yet. Get to shops early Wednesday, its gonna go fast"

The Sci-Fi Center says "I just finished reading an advance copy of Absolute Batman 19 and this issue laid a lot of groundwork for what's to come , also the artistic layout at times harkens back to DKR at some points . Scarecrows introduction is something straight out of a Stephen King novel , if you've like where things have lead to so far, I think you'll love this issue"

Deniz Camp says, "It's really amazing. When he told me what he was going to do I didn't believe him. But they did it! They do it. Are doing it. It's done. Or will be done. Read the issue, anyway.

says, "It's really amazing. When he told me what he was going to do I didn't believe him. But they did it! They do it. Are doing it. It's done. Or will be done. Read the issue, anyway. Steve Berklund: "I had my wisdom teeth removed this morning but I'm still here to tell you how insane Absolute Batman 19 is. It's shocking how crazy it is in the best of ways. I said Holy S*** probably 100 times reading it. People are NOT ready for how good it is. It's just"

And if you thought the retailer exclusives we had already seen for Absolute Batman #19 were over the top, it turns out there are even more in the tank…

You know, soon we're going to start seeing all the covers to Absolute Batman #20, and this all starts over again… but until #19, it's ten days to go.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

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