Power Princess Gives All-Gog Indigestion – Heroes Reborn #6 Preview

Heroes Reborn #6 is in stores from Marvel next week, the penultimate issue of this latest super-mega-crossover event. And in this preview, we find All-Gog attempting to make a meal of Power Princess (I guess they don't have food in the Heroes Reborn universe or something. Who knows?). Unfortunately for him, he eats her gauntlets first and ends up disemboweled for his troubles. Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN #6 (OF 7)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Erica D'Urso, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
Over the eons, the fabled daughter of Utopia Isle known as Power Princess has defeated the All-Gog, Gorr the God Butcher and the King in Black, but now she must venture into the ruins of Asgard, where something unexplained is stirring in the graveyard of the gods.
40 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $4.99
