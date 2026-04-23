Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: planet of the apes, predator

Predator Vs The Planet of The Apes Series Launches In July 2026

Predator Vs The Planet of The Apes Series Launches in July 2026 by Greg Pak and Alan Robinson from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Predator Vs Planet Of The Apes #1 launches July 29, 2026 from Marvel, kicking off a five-issue crossover event.

Greg Pak and Alan Robinson unite Predator and Planet Of The Apes in Marvel’s first crossover between the franchises.

A stranded Yautja ignites a brutal three-way war as humans, apes and Predators fight for survival and dominance.

Predator Vs Planet Of The Apes also gets a May 2 prelude in Alien, Predator & Planet Of The Apes Comics Giveaway Day.

"Evolution created them. Now the hunt will test them." Welcome to Predator Vs The Planet of The Apes #1 launching in July 2026 from Marvel Comics by Greg Pak and Alan Robinson as part of Marvel's 20th Century line and tghe first crossover bvetween the two franchises…

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #1 (OF 5)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by STONEHOUSE

Foil Variant Cover by BEN OLIVER

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Movie Poster Homage Variant Cover by CHRIS CAMPANA

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Variant Cover by TIM SEELEY

Virgin Variant Cover by STONEHOUSE

On Sale 7/29

Worlds collide when a deadly Yautja crash-lands on the legendary Planet of the Apes!

After a rescue mission gone wrong, astronaut Arch finds herself embedded in a hostile ape society where humans are subservient. But the hunters soon became the hunted when the apes find themselves being stalked by Predators! A three-way war is about to erupt between humans, apes and Yautja – who will reign supreme?!… Blending the mythology as well as the themes of both universes, the revolutionary saga pushes both Yautja and ape to their limit in a brutal battle for dominance!

Grek Pak shared, "I vividly remember watching the first Planet of the Apes movie on an old 13" black and white television in the early 1980s and having my mind TOTALLY BLOWN. So I was thrilled when Marvel approached me to write Planet of the Apes comics — and then even MORE thrilled when they said it would be a Predator book as well! Planet of the Apes and Predator are two of the most iconic sci-fi series of all time—I'd be thrilled to work on EITHER of them. But both of them together? Just incredible/ Both series do so much wild worldbuilding, grapple with a deeply organic and compelling kind of sci-fi, and take on massive and eternally relevant themes of violence and war. Both also absolutely GO THERE, taking huge risks and leaps all the time. I can't wait to show what we're cooking up with Alan Robinson and the rest of the creative team. "

With covers by Stonehouse, Tim Seeley, and the first of Chris Campana's Movie Poster Variant Covers. With a prelude in the Alien, Predator & Planet of the Apes Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day on the 2nd of May.

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