Prince Of Persia's Jordan Mechner- Replay Memoir of an Uprooted Family Prince Of PersiasJordan Machner has been working on his most personal project yet, a new graphic novel, Replay: A Memoir of an Uprooted Family.

Jordan Mechner is best known as the creator of the Prince of Persia video game franchise in 1989, for the Apple II, but was adapted for all computers and consoles at the time., followed by the sequel, Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame in 1993. He later worked with Ubisoft on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in 2003 and adapted it as a film for Disney, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, directed by Mike Newell, and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Ben Kingsley, and Alfred Molina in 2010. He also worked on a graphic novel adaptation of Prince of Persia graphic novel in 2008, and he followed that with his own original graphic novel Templar, nominated for an Eisner, and wrote the graphic novel Prince of Persia: Before the Sandstorm, to tie in with the release of the film. And now he has been working on his most personal project yet in the form of a new graphic novel, Replay: A Memoir of an Uprooted Family. which he has both written and drawn for the first time.

In this intergenerational graphic memoir, renowned video game designer Jordan Mechner traces the path his family takes as it's uprooted by war, Nazi occupation, and everyday marital strife. 1914. A teenage romantic heads to the enlistment office when his idyllic life in a Jewish enclave of the Austro-Hungarian Empire is upended by World War I. 1938. A seven-year-old refugee begins a desperate odyssey through France, struggling to outrun the rapidly expanding Nazi regime and reunite with his family on the other side of the Atlantic. 2015. The creator of a world-famous video game franchise weighs the costs of uprooting his family and moving to France as the cracks in his marriage begin to grow. Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner calls on the voices of his father and grandfather to weave a powerful story about the enduring challenge of holding a family together in the face of an ever-changing world.

Replay: A Memoir of an Uprooted Family was published in French a couple of weeks ago by Delcourt, and will be published in English by First Second on the 19th of March, 2024. Here is a preview of the original French edition.