Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, Alien Vs Captain America, captain america, Skinbreaker, youngblood

PrintWatch: Batman, Youngblood, Skinbreaker & Alien Vs Captain America

PrintWatch: Batman, Youngblood, Skinbreaker, Adventure Time and Alien Vs Captain America

PrintWatch brings us third printings for Batman, Skinbreaker and Adventure Time, and second printings for Youngblood, more Skinbreaker, more Batman and Alien Vs Captain America…

PrintWatch: DC Comics is sending Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez back to a third printing with a Nick Dragotta variant that homages his own Absolute Batman #2 cover, for the 3rd of December, 2025. DC Comics is also sending the Batman Day Batman & Robin Year One sampler back for a second printing in batches of 25.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Alien Vs Captain America #1 back to a second printing for the 24th of December 2025, with covers by Leinil Francis Yu and a 1:25 version by Dan Panosian.

PrintWatch: Rob Liefeld's Youngblood #1 has sold out at the distribution level from Image Comics and Lunar distribution ahead of going on sale next week, so it has already gone to a third printing for the 17th of December 2025 with a homage to Rob Liefeld's New Mutants #98, and the first appearances of Deadpool, Gideon, and Domino swapped out for Vandel, Xerxes, and Plsymx, as Die-Hard, Shaft, Vogue, and Badrock step in for Cable, Cannonball, Boom-Boom, and Sunspot. "This is the time for gratitude," said Liefeld. "Grateful to the Youngblood fans that have roared with their enthusiasm. Grateful to every retail partner that took the leap with their support. Grateful to comic stores, the backbone of our market, we rely on them to reach the masses. And I gotta express my thanks to everyone at Image Comics who provided guidance and enthusiasm. Enjoy this comic! The Road to Youngblood #100 starts here!"

PrintWatch: Skinbreaker #1 by Robert Kirkman and David Finch is getting a third printing from Skybound/Image Comics, while Skinbreaker #2 gets a second printing with David Finch and Andrea Milana variant covers, as the Skinbreaker Treasure Edition #2 also gets a second printing, though allocations of that version may be made, all for the 3rd of December.

PrintWatch: Adventure Time: The Bubbline College Special by Caroline Cash is getting a third printing from Oni Press, though again allocations of that version may occur, for the 3rd of December, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!