Printwatch: Geiger #6, Sweet Paprika #2 and The Lot #1

PrintWatch: GEIGER #6 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218925

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Brad Anderson (A/CA) Gary Frank

END OF STORY ARC The first volume of Image Comics' newest hit hero, GEIGER, concludes with this DOUBLE-SIZED ACTION FINALE as our resident radioactive rebel takes on a relic from the past to save his family's future. But the adventures are only beginning for Geiger, as he discovers a secret about the Unknown War and its mysterious origins. Plus, a special sneak preview of GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK's next upcoming title in the Geigerverse and much, much more!In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #2 (OF 12) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL218926

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A/CA) Mirka Andolfo

Paprika is living a difficult situation brought on by her father's illness and the complex work situation that awaits her. It's the only kind of business she's not really able to handle: a dinner where being dynamic, kind, and relaxed is just as important as being competent. But there is also another reason why the young and skilled professional is in trouble: she doesn't want to see one of the guests again…In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: THE LOT #1 NOT FIRST PRINTING

BAD IDEA CORP

JUL218932

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Renato Guedes

In the 1970s, legendary filmmaker Oliver Larsen began production on what was to be his horror masterpiece. Obsessed with authenticity, the megalomaniacal director insisted on filming a real-life occult ritual performed by actual cult members. The cast and crew, of course, gave no credence to the cultists' beliefs, but soon were proselytised as something awoke that day on the studio lot. In the bloody aftermath, the production was permanently shut down, the footage suppressed, and the soundstage that bore witness forever shuttered. Until today. Aviva Copeland is the newly promoted studio head — the youngest in decades. Great things are expected of her. Maybe greater than is fair. She has the unenviable task of restoring the studio's fading image and resurrecting its financial viability. She's up for the challenge. Poring over the sea of red in the company ledger she finds just the thing to help her do it — a prime piece of California real estate has been sitting unused on the studio books, hemorrhaging money for decades. Why would they let a lot this valuable just rot? Aviva will soon find her answer and with it she will discover that though the lot may have been closed for a half-century, it's far from empty…and the evil that lives within its haunted walls will soon seize its chance to kill again. In Shops: Oct 06, 2021 SRP: $5.99