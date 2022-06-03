PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Avengers, Legion Of X, Punisher Second Prints

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending a number of comic book titles back to the printing mill, with Amazing Spider-Man #2 (which still doesn't have Mary Jane in it), Avengers Forever #6. Legion Of X #1 and Punisher #3. Available covers below, as well as the 1:25 sketch variant covers by Gary Frank for Hulk #7 and Thor #25 second printings previously announced.

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 ROMITA JR 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• The best couple in comics is done?

• You aren't going to believe what is happening in this volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN

FOC Date: 6/13/22

On Sale: 7/13/22

PrintWatch: AVENGERS FOREVER #6 TOWE SECOND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN!

On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger. RATED T+

FOC Date: 6/13/22

On Sale: 7/13/22

PrintWatch: LEGION OF X #1 BAZALDUA SECOND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Dike Ruan

SI SPURRIER AND JAN BAZALDUA BRING PEACE, LOVE AND JUSTICE TO KRAKOA!

Krakoa has its laws – but does it have justice? To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption – or retribution.

It's up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants' right to pursue happiness and hope. Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA…and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here! RATED T+

FOC Date: 6/13/22

On Sale: 7/13/22

PrintWatch: PUNISHER #3 AZACETA SECOND PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

To finish his war once and for all, Frank Castle is molding the ninjas of the Hand into his own army of unstoppable killers, by teaching them the Way of the Punisher. The secret lies in a story from his past that he's never revealed to anyone: the story of Frank's first kill.

PARENTAL ADVISORY FOC Date: 6/13/22 On Sale: 7/13/22

PrintWatch: HULK 7 FRANK 2ND PRINTING SKETCH VARIANT (1:25 Ratio)

PrintWatch: THOR 25 FRANK PRINTING SKETCH VARIANT (1:25 Ratio)