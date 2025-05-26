Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses, printwatch

PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Spawn, Vision, Daredevil & Exquisite Corpses

PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Sherlee Johnson, Scarlet Witch & Vision and Exquisite Corpses, all get more printings.

Article Summary Marvel announces second printings for Spider-Verse vs Venomverse, Miles Morales, Vision & more for July 3rd

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 gets a third printing variant due to continued high demand from fans

The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #1 heads to a second printing at Image Comics with new cover art by Glapion

Exquisite Corpses #1 second printing features a wraparound cover, polybagged edition, and trading card

PrintWatch: Marvel is putting a bunch of titles back to second printings all for the 3rd of July, Spider-Verse vs Venomverse, Miles Morales Spider-Man, Vision And Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man And Wolverine and a third printing for Daredevil: A Cold Day In Hell.

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 Javier Garron 2nd Printing Variant

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 Leirix Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 Marco Renna 2nd Printing Variant

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 Taurin Clarke Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

The Vision & the Scarlet Witch #1 Russell Dauterman 2nd Printing Variant

The Vision & the Scarlet Witch #1 Josemaria Casanovas Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 Dike Ruan 2nd Printing Variant

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 David Marquez Ratio Virgin 2nd Printing Variant [1:25]

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Steve McNiven 3rd Printing Variant

PrintWatch: The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #1 by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion gets a second printing from Image Comics with new cover art by Glapion. "Wow—second printing! Thank you so much," said Henriques. "To everyone who picked it up, stocked it, shared it, talked about it, or quietly added it to your growing stack of books—it truly means the world to us." Glapion added: "Thank you all for such a huge show of support. It is because of you I get to continue drawing cool shit!" The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #1 second printing will be published on the 18th of June.

PrintWatch: The second printing of the first issue of Exquisite Corpses will feature a Cover A edition with a special wraparound cover by Walsh, and a polybagged Cover B edition with a secret new cover by Walsh and a new collectible trading card that will be a part of the companion trading card game. "The support we've seen from retailers and readers on Exquisite Corpses is just staggering," said Tynion IV. "I couldn't be more grateful, or more excited about what comes next." "I'm elated that Exquisite Corpses will be going to a second printing and getting into as many hands as possible," said Walsh. "It's a huge project and we've got big plans. The game is just beginning." Exquisite Corpses #1 second printing (a triple-length debut issue, featuring 60 pages of story content) will be available at comic book shops on the 18th of June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!