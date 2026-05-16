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SNL 51 Pregame: Top Will Ferrell Sketches, The Beatles/SNL & More

In our SNL 51 Pregame preview, our favorite Will Ferrell sketches, Paul McCartney's (and The Beatles') early connection to SNL, and more.

In a few hours, NBC's Saturday Night Live will kick off its Season 51 finale with host (and SNL icon) Will Ferrell and musical guest Sir Paul McCartney. To help set the mood, we have an extra-large SNL pregame preview to pass along. Sure, we've got a look back at Ferrell and McCartney's weeks and an update on the digital series "The Rundown." But we're kicking things off with a look at our top two favorite Ferrell sketches (it wasn't easy), and a look back at a famous moment from SNL's first season that hits close to home for McCartney.

"Tough As Nails" (February 24, 2001: S26E13: Katie Holmes/Dave Matthews Band): Good luck trying to find this sketch online without having to stream the entire show, which is a crime because this isn't just our favorite Ferrell sketch, but one of our all-time favorites. Ferrell's stuntman/actor Rod is more than willing to go the extra mile to nail a scene when a perfectionist director (Chris Parnell) asks Katie Holmes' actress Carol for multiple takes. But when those takes involve Carol repeatedly kicking Rod in the crotch, we're not sure how long the stuntman/actor's testicles can hold up. Ferrell's growing over-the-top screams with each take force you to laugh harder than you have any right to. I wish I could share the sketch, but here's a small clip (pretty much the only one online):

"Jingleheimer Junction" (September 26, 1998: S24E01: Cameron Diaz/Smashing Pumpkins): Ferrell plays rebel without a clue Fred Friendship, whose "F" shirt causes some potentially serious FCC issues for the head of "Jingleheimer Junction" (Tim Meadows). Why? Because when Fred's standing to the right of the others (Horatio Sanz, Ana Gasteyer, and Cameron Diaz), their shirts spell out "UCKF." But when Fred moves to the left, that's when the show gets taken off the air. Between a desperate Meadows trying to keep the show from going off the rails to the goofiness in Ferrell's facial expressions and body language, this sketch was a winner from beginning to end.

If you're a fan of SNL, then you're well aware of the famous offer that EP Lorne Michaels made on April 24, 1976 (S01E18: Raquel Welch and Phoebe Snow & John Sebastian) to McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr for them to come down to the show and have an impromptu reunion. A check for… wait for it… $3000. Michaels would increase the offer to an amazing $3,200 a month later (May 22, 1976: S01E21 – Buck Henry and Gordon Lightfoot), and include a rundown of just how well NBC was prepared to treat them. The following season (November 20, 1976: S02E08 – Paul Simon and Simon & Harrison), in a behind-the-scenes sketch, Michaels had to break the news to Harrison that he would need more band members to get the check. Years later, during an interview with Playboy, McCartney revealed that he and Lennon were hanging out at Lennon's house that night and considered coming down to the studio but were "too tired." Here's a look at what Micahels had to share during his initial offer (with the hope that we get a reference to it tonight):

Hi. I'm Lorne Michaels, the producer of "Saturday Night." Right now, we're being seen by approximately twenty-two million viewers, but please allow me, if I may, to address myself to just four very special people – John, Paul, George and Ringo – the Beatles. Lately, there have been a lot of rumors to the effect that the four of you might be getting back together. That would be great. In my book, the Beatles are the best thing that ever happened to music. It goes even deeper than that. You're not just a musical group, you're a part of us. We grew up with you. It's for this reason that I'm inviting you to come on our show. Now, we've heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting. That's something which is none of my business. That's a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that. But it's also been said that no one as yet has come up with enough money to satisfy you. Well, If it's money you want, there's no problem here. The National Broadcasting Company has authorized me to offer you this check to be on our show. (HOLDS UP CHECK) A certified check for $3,000. Here it is, right here. Dave – can we get a close-up on this? Which camera? Oh, this one. (CAMERA MOVES IN TO SHOW CHECK) Here it is, a check made out to you, the Beatles, for $3,000. All you have to do is sing three Beatle songs. (SINGS) "…She loves you…Yeah, yeah, yeah …" That's $1,000 right there. You know the words. It'll be easy. Like I said, this is made out to the Beatles – you divide it up any way you want. If you want to give Ringo less, it's up to you. I'd rather not get involved. I'm sincere about this. If it helps you to reach a decision to reunite, it's well worth the investment. You have agents. You know where I can be reached. Just think about it, okay? (HOLDS UP CHECK AGAIN) Thank you.

SNL 51 Finale: A Look Back at Will Ferrell & Paul McCartney's Week

In the midweek sketch below, SNL stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman share with Ferrell how excited they are to have him back for the season ender. For Ferrell, returning to the long-running series is always an emotional journey that… keeps getting distracted by whatever Andrew Dismukes is doing on stage! What is Dismukes up to? Is it even Dismukes? No spoilers… but Ferrell's last line really sells it.

Here's a look at Ferrell and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru (though "table read" sounds much better):

Ferrell and McCartney were joined by SNL star Marcello Hernández for the on-stage promos for this weekend's season ender. First up, Ferrell and Hernández know the real reason why folks are tuning in this weekend: McCartney. Following that, Hernández triggers Ferrell big-time with his "Homecoming King" talk. Then, McCartney shares with Hernández that he's a big fan – of his mother. Then, Sir Paul McCartney reveals the coolest thing about being a knight (yup, it involves dragons). Finally, Ferrell and Hernández show off their uncanny ability to predict what McCartney will perform on Saturday night.

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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