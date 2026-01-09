Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: event horizon, printwatch, Will Of Doom

PrintWatch: Will Of Doom, Batman, K.O. Event Horizon, Deadpool/Batman

PrintWatch: Will Of Doom, Batman, K.O. Event Horizon, Deadpool/Batman all get variant covers for their latest printings

Article Summary Will Of Doom #1 gets a second print with Sanford Greene and Stephen Platt variant covers from Marvel.

Deadpool/Batman #1 hits a 4th printing featuring a special 1:25 Ryan Stegman cover.

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1–4 wraps final printings with all-new Tristan Jones cover art.

Batman, DC K.O. Knightfight, and more DC titles receive second and third printings in February 2026.

PrintWatch: Will Of Doom #1, basically the Timeless of 2025 from Marvel Comics, is getting a second printing with a cover by Sanford Greene and a 1:25 variant cover by Stephen Platt.

PrintWatch: We have the previously mentioned Deadpool/Batman #1 1:25 4th printing with a Ryan Stegman cover.

PrintWatch: We have the covers to the final printings of Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1 to #4 with Tristan Jones covers.

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1 Cover A (Jones) (4th & Final Printing)

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #2 Cover A (Jones) (3rd & Final Printing)

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #3 Cover A (Jones) (2nd & Final Printing)

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #4 Cover A (Jones) (2nd & Final Printing)

PrintWatch: We also have the previously mentioned covers for a bunch more DC Comics second and third printings for the 4th of February 2026.

Batman #2 Third Printing Main Cover by Jorge Jimenez $4.99

Batman #2 Third Printing Open-to-Order Variant by Mike Huddleston $5.99

Batman #3 Second Printing Main Cover by Jorge Jimenez $4.99

Batman #3 Second Printing Open-to-Order Variant by Tony S. Daniel $5.99

Batman #3 Third Printing Foil Variant by Tony S. Daniel $7.99

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora $3.99

DC K.O. Knightfight #1 Second Printing Foil Cover by Dan Mora $6.99

Batman/Static: Beyond #1 Second Printing Main Cover by Nikolas Draper-Ivey $4.99

Batman/Static: Beyond #1 Second Printing AEW Open-to-Order Variant by Nikolas Draper-Ivey $5.99

Justice League Unlimited #12 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora $3.99

The Flash #26 Second Printing Main Cover by Dan Mora $3.99

