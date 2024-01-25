Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Superman | Tagged:

PrintWatch: Wonder Woman, Cobra Commander, Justice League Vs Godzilla

PrintWatch: New printings for Cobra Commander #1, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #4 and Wonder Woman #5...

Article Summary Second printings announced for Cobra Commander #1 and Wonder Woman #5 for February 21st and 20th.

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #4 second printing features dual Godzilla/Kong covers.

New printings include recolored covers by Whilce Portacio and Daniel Sampere & Tomeu Morey.

The Cobra Commander #1 reprint comes with four different variant covers by Jason Howard and co.

PrintWatch: New printings for Cobra Commander #1, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #4 and Wonder Woman #5…



PrintWatch: Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #4 is getting a second printing with a recolored version of Whilce Portacio's Godzilla-centric cover on the front cover, and Portacio's Kong-focused cover on the back. Two for the price of one! This second printing is on Final Order Cutoff on the 28th of January .and in stores for the 20th of February. Igt follows second printings of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #3, and the Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong: Monster-Sized Edition, collecting issues #1 and #2.

PrintWatch: Wonder Woman #5 also gets a second printing with a recolored version of the issue's main cover by Daniel Sampere and Tomeu Morey and is also on Final Order Cutoff on the 28th of January, with an on-sale date of the 20th of February.

PrintWatch: And Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, announced that Cobra Commander #1 from Joshua Williamson, Andrea Milana and Annalisa Leoni would receive a second printing with four separate covers, for the 21st of February.

Cobra Commander #1 Second Printing Variant Cover A (ft. Cobra Commander) by Jason Howard (Lunar Code 1223IM855)

Cobra Commander #1 Second Printing Variant Cover B (ft. Golobulus) by Jason Howard (Lunar Code 1223IM856)

Cobra Commander #1 Second Printing Variant Cover C (ft. team lineup) by Andrea Milana (Lunar Code 1223IM857)

Cobra Commander #1 Second Printing Variant Cover D Skybound Chapbook (Lunar Code 1223IM858)

COBRA COMMANDER #1 (OF 5) CVR A JASON HOWARD Second Printing

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni (CA) Jason Howard

Miniseries Premiere The Rise of Cobra Begins HERE. In a world where the Cobra organization hasn't formed, one man's sinister plans to utilize the mysterious alien substance known as Energon sends shockwaves across the globe. Who is Cobra Commander? Where does he come from? And what horrors is he planning to unleash that will rock the world – and maybe the universe – to its core? Red-hot writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, DUKE) and artist ANDREA MILANA (IMPACT WINTER: ROOK) kick off the second of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2024

WONDER WOMAN #5 Second Printing

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Tomeu Morey (CA) Daniel Sampere & Tomeu Morey

IF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT CAN'T STOP HER, THEN WHO CAN?! As Sargent Steel retreats to gather deadlier forces, the Wonder Girls call on Diana, begging her to lay down her lasso. Will she see the truth before it's too late? Plus, Trinity invites the sons of Batman and Superman to Themyscira for a contest they'll never forget! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #4 Second Printing

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Whilce Portacio

The Justice League's losses are mounting as they battle to contain the titans from Legendary's Monsterverse! Aquaman and Atlantis confront an otherworldly leviathan, while in the shadows, the Legion of Doom and Lex Luthor plot their next decisive move to eliminate the League…but the emergence of the League of Shadows could spell doom for the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!