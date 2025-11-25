Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Quick Stops

Quick Stops Volume 3 #4 Preview: Family Secrets Unleashed

Quick Stops Volume 3 #4 hits stores Wednesday! The Jones sisters reunite to reveal the truth behind the infamous "Finger Cuffs" story.

The Jones sisters reunite for a family-focused tale, connecting moments from Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy.

Series finale promises retroactive revelations, intimate connections, and classic View Askewniverse chaos.

This Wednesday, November 26th, Dark Horse releases Quick Stops Volume 3 #4, the series finale that promises to stuff readers fuller than a Thanksgiving turkey with View Askewniverse revelations:

The enigmatic Jones sisters have appeared peripherally throughout the View Askewniverse, adding a little free-spirited spice to the day-to-day of Leonardo, New Jersey. In the final issue of Quick Stops Volume 3, we find all three sisters together for an illuminating family-focused story time. This comic takes place the day after Tricia Jones witnessed a unique live recording of a game show at her local mall in Mallrats, the day Heather Jones and Rick Derris left Quick Stops Groceries for some beach time in Clerks, and while Chasing Amy's Alyssa Jones trains down from the city to visit her parents.After their tryst at the beach, Heather and Rick head to the Jones' family home. There, they catch up with Heather's sisters Tricia and Alyssa. It turns out Rick and his buddy Cohee Lundin used to spend a lot of time in the Jones' household and have an…intimate connection to infamous "Finger Cuffs" story. It turns out that there is more to that fateful rendezvous than the malicious rumor mill would have you believe—enough complicated human sexuality that an academic-minded Tricia might even include it in her book!• Series finale!

Quick Stops Volume 3 #4

by Kevin Smith & Ahmed Raafat, cover by Andrew Thomas

Dark Horse Comics

6.58"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801431000411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801431000421 – Quick Stops Volume 3 #4 (CVR B) (Chogrin) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

