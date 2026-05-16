Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Roll20

Roll20 Released a Free Dungeon Generator for Dungeons & Dragons

Roll20 has provided a free resource for Dungeons & Dragons players, as they have created a Dungeon Generator that creates random maps

Article Summary Roll20 has launched a free Dungeon Generator for Dungeons & Dragons, creating random fantasy maps in seconds.

D&D players and GMs can tweak size, rooms, corridors, layout, doors, shapes, and roughness for custom dungeons.

The tool works instantly with default settings or surprise results, and you can regenerate unlimited maps without an account.

Built in Dungeon Scrawl, every generated dungeon stays editable, giving Dungeons & Dragons GMs a fast creative jumpstart.

Roll20 has unveiled a new free tool for Dungeons & Dragons players, as well as GMs of any fantasy title, as they have created the free Dungeon Generator. This is not AI or some poorly designed program like many of us have seen on countless resource websites; this is a genuine engine that creates random maps based on the parameters you put into it, even if you basically tell the thing to surprise you. We have more details below from the company's latest blog, where you can get more info on the resources and how to properly use it.

Roll20 Releases Its Own Random Dungeon Generator

Open the Random Dungeon panel from Dungeon Scrawl's Sidebar Menu. Click Generate Dungeon to get an instant result using default randomized settings, or fine-tune them, experimenting and figuring out what looks best based on your needs. Don't love the result? Re-generate! You can make as many random dungeons as you want, absolutely free… You don't even need an account.

Size sets the overall footprint of your map. Small dungeons fit perfectly inside Roll20's 50×50 Connection window, which is handy if you're sending it straight to a Roll20 game.

sets the overall footprint of your map. Small dungeons fit perfectly inside Roll20's 50×50 Connection window, which is handy if you're sending it straight to a Roll20 game. Room Count, Room Size, Corridor Length, and Width let you scale the dungeon up or down based on how ambitious your party feels or how long you want them to spend exploring.

let you scale the dungeon up or down based on how ambitious your party feels or how long you want them to spend exploring. Layout ranges from Straight (linear progressions) to Winding (twisty, exploratory paths), with Forking and Balanced in between.

ranges from Straight (linear progressions) to Winding (twisty, exploratory paths), with Forking and Balanced in between. Door Density and Room Shapes (Square, Irregular, and Rounded) add personality and variety.

and (Square, Irregular, and Rounded) add personality and variety. Roughness adds an irregular texture to the walls, perfect for creating cavernous/organic edges.

Whenever you click Generate Dungeon, your new map replaces the one currently on your canvas. (A warning will confirm before this happens, since undo won't recover a replaced map.) Make sure to save anything you want to keep first.

Making Dungeons & Dragons Maps For All Players

GMing is a labor of love, and we know first-hand that even if you adore making maps, you don't always have hours to spend on it. The Random Dungeon Generator was built because we were tired of:

Unexpected detours: Your players zigged when you swore they'd zag

Your players zigged when you swore they'd zag Prep cram: Game night starts in three hours. You've got an idea, but can't find the right map.

Game night starts in three hours. You've got an idea, but can't find the right map. The imagination kickstart : You have no ideas… or way too many. All you need is a jumpstart, then the creative juices can flow.

: You have no ideas… or way too many. All you need is a jumpstart, then the creative juices can flow. That "I don't want to draw thirty rooms" reality: Not everyone loves this part of GMing. Sometimes you'd rather skip the drudgery of setup so you can focus on intertwining storylines, coming up with puzzles, or painting your minis.

The generator's output isn't meant to be a finished product for everyone. If it works for you as is, that's great, but for most GMs, it's a launchpad. Every room, hallway, and door is fully editable in Dungeon Scrawl, so you can put your personal touches on your map to make it match your vision.

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