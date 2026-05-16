Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Insiders Receive Multiple New Console Update Features

Those who are a part of the Xbox Insiders experience have been given a new update with some significant features they're testing out

Article Summary Xbox Insiders can test a new console update featuring a refreshed boot-up animation and signature Xbox green sound.

New Xbox Gamerscore badges add tiered profile rewards, letting players showcase lifetime achievement milestones.

Xbox library updates add clearer filters to show owned games, shared titles, and what is currently playable.

These Xbox Insider features are shaped by player feedback now, with a wider console rollout possible later.

If you happen to be one of the many people who have signed up to be a part of the Xbox Insiders experience, there's a new update available that will provide some cool features to explore. All of these new additions are experimental, not out for everyone at the moment, as they have all been shaped by player feedback. This is essentially the testing phase for them, which includes a brand-new Boot-Up experience, as well as Gamerscore Badges, and a better way to view your library at a glance. We have more details below from the latest Xbox Wire post, as those with the program will see these on their next update, with a wider release for them happening sometime in the future if they work out.

Xbox Insiders – New Boot-Up Experience

We've updated the console boot up experience with a new animation and sound, featuring the new Xbox logo with the signature green players know so well. You'll see and hear the update when you power on your console, bringing a refreshed look and feel from the moment you jump in.

Earn New Tiered Gamerscore Badges

Players will now earn new tiered badges that reflect your lifetime Gamerscore, giving you a fresh way to showcase your journey on Xbox. These badges appear on your profile and in the Guide, making it easy to see your achievement history at a glance. As your total Gamerscore grows, your badge evolves with you, reflecting every milestone along the way.

Understanding Your Game Library at a Glance

Quickly see what you can play and why. New filters make it easy to separate games you own from those shared with you and identify installed titles you no longer have access to. Whether you're switching devices or jumping between consoles, it's now clearer what's in your library and what's actually playable.

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